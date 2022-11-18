Russell Wilson Credits “Teacher” Peyton Manning For Helping Him Improve His Passing Game

Peyton Manning, who is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, recently sat down for a conversation with Broncos QB Russell Wilson.

A few seasons back, Russell Wilson was frequently compared to Peyton Manning. Wilson was named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year after tying Peyton Manning’s then-record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie.

While the differences between the two men are immense, they do share a few similarities with one another. Recently, when Manning questioned Wilson about his deep passing of the ball, Russell’s response caused Manning to think about his days of glory.

Russell Wilson explains how & what he learned from Peyton Manning

Russell stated that he only learned it from Peyton while attending his Manning Passing Academy. He stated “You know, it’s something we talked about a long time ago. I don’t know if you remember, but I came up to you at the Peyton Manning Camp and asked what your secret was, and you said, look at the spot, not the receiver, and that’s it.”

The Manning Passing camp is held in Thibodaux, Louisiana, during the offseason by Cooper, Peyton, and Eli Manning, sons of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning. QB Russell Wilson attended the Manning passing camp before going on to play college football at NC State and Wisconsin.

Wilson, by chance, wound up in the group of roughly 15 quarterbacks being personally instructed by Peyton despite the fact that the camp consistently draws several hundred or more participants. When Wilson was brought to Denver by the Broncos for a pre-draft visit in April 2012, he was astounded by Manning’s amazing memory.

I approached him while he was seated in the locker room to speak with him, but he interrupted me by asking, “Have I seen you before?” Wilson laughed as he said yes.

