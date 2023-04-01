Russell Wilson Cries for “Uniqueness” by Sharing Steve Harvey-Inspired Post on His Instagram Handle

Russell Wilson hit rock bottom in his professional career after showcasing an awful performance last season. It was absolute Mayhem for the Broncos fans, who couldn’t stop criticizing their starting quarterback throughout the year.

Tough times don’t last, tough people, do. Russell Wilson is now gathering all his inner strength with the help of biblical quotes and inspiring messages from prominent personalities. And guess what? Who could be a better option than Harvey?

Ever so optimistic Russell Wilson wants his fans to believe in him

Last spring, when the quarterback made his way to Denver after bagging a $245 million deal, the expectations were quite high. Especially his followers believed the veteran to carry forward the legacy and salvage their playoff drought. However, everything changed in a matter of time, with Wilson demonstrating his worst performance.

The Broncos went down 5-12 and extended their losing seasons to six with a hugely disappointing campaign. However, the ever so optimistic Wilson has no plans of going down without putting a firm fight. The nine-time Pro Bowler recently resorted to sharing an inspirational message from Harvey asking followers to believe in him.

Wilson wants to be unique and does not want to follow the crowd. After getting head coach Sean Payton on board, it seems there might be a turnaround in the upcoming season. “We are going to turn this thing around,” Wilson said in an interview, per thestar.com.

“I am excited about it. It starts with me, and it starts with all of us together. I am looking forward to it. I am looking forward to winning. That is what we came here to do, and that is what we are going to do.” he added.

Sean Payton defends his quarterback

After his brief stint in New Orleans, the Broncos acquired Payton to assume the office. With Nathaniel Hackkett’s last year’s tenure turning out to be a nightmare, there was a need to refurbish the entire coaching management.

The first question Payton encountered was about Wilson’s poor performance. Instead of criticizing the passer publicly, the coach gave a diplomatic answer. “It was a tough year….I don’t think it matters,” Payton said. Hopefully, this optimism helps them get through the mark and rejuvenate the Broncos fanbase.