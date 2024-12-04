Russell Wilson Gives Necessary Credit to Teammates After Making Tom Brady’s ‘3 Stars of Week 13’

Back when Mike Tomlin made the bold decision to bench Justin Fields for a rusty Russell Wilson, many believed that it wasn’t the right call. But as things panned out, Russ has already tallied 10 TDs in 6 games leading the Steelers to a 9-3 record.

Wilson also went from strength to strength with his best performance coming against the Bengals on Dec 1st. This resulted in him entering Tom Brady’s top 3 picks of Week 13, credit to which Russ chose to not claim alone.

Against the Bengals in Week 13, Russell Wilson became the first Steelers QB since Ben Roethlisberger to throw 400 yards and score three TDs in a game. His stellar exploits against the Joe Burrow-led side were enough for him to make it to the GOAT’s weekly roundup of the best performances.

The best part about Russ’s inclusion, however, came from the QB’s reaction, which was super wholesome. Rather than taking all the credit for his standout performance, Russ chose to thank his O-line and attacking cohort. “All because of the Big Boyz up front! And all our playmakers!” posted Russ on his Instagram story.

It’s heartening to see the Super Bowl champ give credit where credit is due. As per the GOAT, what impressed him the most about Russ’ performance was his distribution. Brady found it super impressive that Russ was able to throw three completions to 10 distinct Steelers receivers.

Tom likened Russ’ positioning to that of a point guard — a true sign of someone in complete control of the field. His chemistry with WR Van Jefferson especially caught his attention as the duo found each October on multiple occasions to score TDs. Considering all this, it makes sense why Russ thanked his peers because it was a complete team effort.

Apart from Russell Wilson, Seahawks DE Leonard Williams was the other name in Brady’s list. Williams made history against his former team as the Seattle star recorded the longest pick-six by a defensive lineman in NFL history [92-yard interception run].

Williams also tallied two sacks, three tackles, and a blocked PAT to his name, making him a strong candidate for the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. For someone weighing over 300 pounds, the GOAT found Williams’ exploits very impressive.

Another name on Tom’s list was that of Bucky Irving. The rookie Bucs RB arguably had the best game of his career as he recorded 3 Receptions, 1 TD, and 152 rush yards against the Panthers. Tom found this impressive because this was the second consecutive game where Irving showed his pedigree.

All that said, Russell Wilson was the clear star of Week 13 and it’s inspiring to see it. For someone whose career was pronounced dead after the disastrous Broncos stint, the QB’s comeback with the Steelers is Hollywood-level stuff.