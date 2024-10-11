Russell Wilson News: Cam Newton Wants Miami to Trade for the Veteran QB

The Miami Dolphins have been struggling to swim in the harsh waves of the NFL for the past few seasons and the storm isn’t likely to pass anytime soon. Ever since their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured on 13th September with a concussion, the team hasn’t been the same. They currently stand on a 2-3 record and could barely pull off a win against the Patriots last week.

Tagovailoa’s replacement is desperately needed within the team and Cam Newton believes that the veteran quarterback, Russell Wilson, could be the answer to their prayers. Additionally, Russell Wilson was brought to the Pittsburgh Steelers from the Denver Broncos just this year in March on a one-year contract.

Unfortunately, he was given the no-go for Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons due to the re-agitation of a calf injury during practice. It will be interesting to see whether Mike Tomlin plays Wilson against the Colts next week since their backup QB, Justin Fields has been showing great potential in his place. As per Cam Newton though, Wilson should be traded by the Steelers to the Dolphins who have been quite shaky recently as it would give the QB a better chance at being the starter.

“At this moment man? Honestly, use Russell Wilson as trade value. And the fact that the Miami Dolphins haven’t reached out to Pittsburgh is beyond me, especially with that specific situation.” This is what Newton had to say on the ‘First Take’.

While the segment was about the potential change in the quarterback position for the Steelers, Newton’s take revolved around sending Wilson away to Miami. Though it’s a controversial opinion that wouldn’t sit right with many fans, here’s why Newton’s idea ain’t that horrible.

Cam Newton’s idea about trading Russell Wilson makes sense

Justin Fields has started every game for the Steelers this season and while he was expected to be the backup QB to Wilson, he is now the savior of Pittsburgh.

The Steelers currently stand at a 3-2 record with Fields recording a 67.6% pass percentage, 961 passing yards, and 5 touchdowns with 1 interception. Fields has proven to be worthy of being the starter and someone the Steelers can rely on since Wilson is out of the picture.

Furthermore, Russell Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Steelers worth $1.21 million. In context to Newton’s argument, the Steelers could keep a trade-off in their radars since there wouldn’t be a hefty buyout for Wilson.

Plus, with such structural issues within the Dolphins’ roster, they need someone with the experience as well as the talent of a veteran player like Russell Wilson who could bring back their reputation to a ‘Dan-Marino’ level again. Moreover, trading Russell will aid in ending the debate over who deserves to be the QB1 for Pittsburgh.

Hence, Wilson’s trade might end up being fruitful for both, the Steelers as well as the Dolphins. However, one injury to Fields will make Newton’s idea seem idiotic all over again.