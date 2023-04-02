Russell Wilson Once Almost Busted Comedian Jimmy Fallon’s Head With a Super-Accurate Pass

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson might have had a rough 2022, but there is no doubt about the fact that he is an absolute monster on the field. He can sling the ball and rush deep down the field effortlessly. A couple of years ago, the veteran showcased his passing capabilities on the Tonight show, with host Jimmy Fallon tossing random objects at the quarterback.

Despite possessing limited physical attributes compared to other quarterbacks in the league, Wilson succeeded in securing a top spot. All thanks to his precision throw from the pocket and the great muscle strength he developed over the years.

When Russell Wilson hit Jimmy Fallon on the head

Popular stand-up comedian Jimmy Fallon hosted several NFL stars on his show a few years back. Apparently, Wilson was one of the high-profile celebrities from the pro football fraternity who appeared for an entire episode in 2019.

In order to check his accuracy, Fallon challenged the quarterback to throw some passes at random objects that were constantly moving. At first, Jimmy threw a couple of plates and slowly shifted to weird objects like Lego house, Shamrock Shake, and pizza after Wilson started making perfect throws.

While tossing these objects into the air, Fallon slipped from his position and fell to the ground. Wilson took this opportunity and instantly launched a pass right on his head. Bang! That was perfect!

Fallon, who stood up in disbelief continued with the game until a member of the band took the Shamrock shake in his hands, and then Wilson executed another perfect throw. It was indeed a wholesome moment for the fans, who enjoyed every bit of it.

Russell Wilson runs country-wide passing camps for children

Being a responsible athlete who is extremely passionate about the sport, Wilson often arranges passing camps for the school-going kids. He started these initiatives a long-time ago while he was playing in Seattle.

According to the Russell Wilson Passing Academy’s website, the purpose of the camp “is to help children ages 8-17 develop the fundamental skills of being great football players through instruction, but our objective is much greater.”

When this program was launched, only 150 kids attended the camp, and now more than 10,000 kids get trained each year, per Seahawks.com. Despite relocating to Denver, the quarterback continues imparting his knowledge of football to the superstars of tomorrow.