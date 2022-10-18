Russell Wilson Post Game Comments: Instead of Shouting ‘Let’s Ride,’ Broncos QB Accepts His Team Allowed The Chargers Game To Slip Away

Russell Wilson’s post game comments often end up getting a lot of attention. However, after the loss against the Chargers, he wasn’t as dramatic as many were expecting him to be.

All eyes were on Russell Wilson when his team took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. The star quarterback had a terrible season coming into the game and was expected to turn things around.

It would be fair to say that he started off quite well. In the first quarter, the Broncos had managed to gain a 10 point lead and were looking all set to dominate the proceedings.

10/10, a touchdown and 116 yards, these numbers from Wilson in the opening quarter suggested that he was finally getting back on track. However, all the hopes of Broncos fans of getting an interesting MNF game came crashing down after the start of the second quarter.

Till halftime, the Broncos still had a 3 point lead but after two dull quarters, the game was stretched to overtime where the Chargers eventually prevailed.

Russell Wilson Disappoints Yet Again

As far as Wilson’s numbers are concerned, they also went down big time post first quarter. 5/18, 72 yards, zero touchdowns and 3 sacks from Wilson ensured that his team ends up on the losing side.

As soon as the game ended, fans were eager to hear what Russell says in the postgame press conference. This is because his ‘let’s ride’ bit after a loss against the Colts had left the netizens bewildered a few days ago.

This time around, Russell claimed that the team showed a lot of energy in the opening quarter but didn’t execute things well after that. He stated that the boys just have to do better than what they did on Monday Night.

“We got to be better, we have to find ways to make plays,” Russell stated, adding that he has confidence in his team’s ability and the only way to improve is to keep working hard.

When asked if there is anything wrong among the team members, Wilson claimed that there is surely nothing of that sort in the locker room. “Everybody is fighting their b*tts off everyday,” he said.

The Broncos will next face the New York Jets and it is going to be another tough one for the team from Denver as the Jets have been nothing but sensational this year thus far.

