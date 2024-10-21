Russell Wilson Pre-Game Interview: Steelers QB Reveals Biggest Obstacle by the Jets’ Defense; Appears “Completely Out of Breath”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images.

Russell Wilson, healed from a calf injury, finally gets the nod as the Steelers QB1 for the Jets game. Russ looked ready to start his first game of the season, but concerns related to his health remain. The pre-match interview stance didn’t ease the worry either as he appeared out of breath.

Speaking with NBC, Wilson talked about his first game back just after completing his pre-game warm-up routine. While one obstacle to his return will be rustiness, another will be the well-coached Jets defense, according to the professional.

Russ highlighted that the Green Gang defense knows how to play and create turnovers. So the important thing for him and the offense will be to protect the ball while creating explosive plays. He needs to find his groove before kick-off.

” They know how to play, create turnovers. We got to protect the football and make big plays and it’s going to be a great battle tonight.”

While answering the questions, he looked exhausted, gasping for air. This raised questions about his match fitness. Fans took to X to express their opinions on the matter, with many questioning his health.

Some fans noted they didn’t realize warming up could be so exhausting, as Russell Wilson appeared winded. One user even remarked that Wilson looked terrified, while others speculated he might be anxious.

However, many dismissed the concerns, insisting it was just part of the pre-game routine. One enthusiast stressed that Russ was focused and ready to deliver his best.

Wilson showed signs of rust early, starting on the back foot with just 2 completions for 19 yards in the first quarter. However, he found his rhythm, completing six passes for 123 yards since then. Despite his improved play, the Steelers still trail the Jets, 15-13.