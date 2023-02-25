Russell Wilson Was Conspiring to Get Pete Carroll Fired? Broncos QB Finally Reveals the Truth

Russell Wilson managed to sneak into the headlines every week during the season, courtesy of his abysmal performance. Now, in the off-season, his name has once again appeared at the forefront. This time, however, it is for a far sinister reason. One that has split the NFL community in half regarding their perception of Russell Wilson and his attitude.

Wilson has been criticized publicly and privately, by former teammates and others who have spent time around him. While there are a few who have his back, the majority opinion is that Wilson is extremely self-centered. That, and he is uncomfortable to be around. However, The latest claims take all these accusations to a whole another level. Though, he does claim these accusations to be false.

Russell Wilson allegedly called for his head coach and GM to be fired in Seattle

The Athletic released a report on Friday, in which it propagated a very serious accusation. According to the report, Russell Wilson wanted his head coach Pete Carroll, and GM John Schneider fired from the Seahawks when he was still playing for them. The report outlines various reasons for such a demand, including the worsening relationship between Wilson and Carroll.

Wilson’s deteriorating relationship with Carroll was the topic of discussion for a long time. It was once again brought to light after the Seahawks beat the Broncos in the opening game last season. Apparently, Carroll and other Seahawks veterans were overjoyed with the victory, though some chalk it down to their competitive nature, and not any bad blood with Wilson.

Wilson was quick to deny the claims, though. Within a few hours of the report hitting the internet, Wilson took to Twitter to explain his side. He wrote, “I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well. I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win. I’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle.”

Also Read: “I Had His Poster in My Room”: Tom Brady Once Revealed Who the GOAT’s Inspiration Was Growing Up

Wilson has failed to make a positive impact with his fresh start in Denver

Wilson was traded to the Broncos last postseason for a bunch of draft picks, and QB Drew Lock. Once in Denver, Wilson signed a 5-year, $245 million deal, one that was felt as deserved for a veteran coming to save the franchise. However, things did not happen as expected, and the Broncos’ dream crashed and burned as they finished the season with a 5-12 record.

While there have been major issues with the Broncos, last season’s failures have been mainly attributed to Wilson. However, the attacks against him haven’t stopped at all. Wilson was constantly called out after reports emerged of him having a reserved parking spot and a separate office in the building. Not to forget his team of personal coaches, who roam the facility with him.

However, things are set to change in Denver. With the arrival of new head coach Sean Payton, things are already starting to look different. Especially for Wilson, who will no longer have his personal entourage in the building, after Payton called it a “foreign” concept. Reportedly, Payton is also claiming he will hold Wilson and the other players to his standards.

With Payton radically changing the scene in Denver, how will things turn out for Wilson? Will he flourish in this new regime? Or will he be struggling to keep up as the rest of the team moves forward?

Also Read: XFL 2-Minute Rule Explained: What is So Unique About XFL’s Approach to The 2-Minute Period?