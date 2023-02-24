XFL 2-Minute Rule Explained: What is So Unique About XFL’s Approach to The 2-Minute Period?

The XFL is officially in its second week of games this season, and its popularity seems to only be increasing as time passes. In the myriad of new things this league brings to its fans, the most popular change of all is the different set of rules they follow. In that, one particular rule seems to stick out more than others. We are talking about the XFL’s 2-minute rule.

The XFL’s 2-minute period has been the topic of discussion among many fans and enthusiasts recently. More so because of the number of rules that govern the clock during that period. Many think that this might be the one rule that the XFL may have gone overboard with. However, the XFL has its reasons. Valid ones, too, at that.

Dean Blandino breaks down the @XFL2023's two-minute rule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I8wjyfA7Ew — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 24, 2023

XFL Official explains how the clock runs after the 2-minute warning

What better person to explain this new rule to fans than the VP of Officiating himself? Dean Blandino talked to ESPN commentators during Thursday’s game between the Battlehawks and the Seadragons. He said, “The last two minutes, after incomplete passes or the runner going out of bounds, the clock will stop. Then it will start on the next snap.”

Blandino also explained one other interesting addition to the 2-minute period. He says, “We also added the college first-down rules. So if the runner makes the line again in the field of play, the clock will stop. And wind on the ready-for-play”. Blandino explains that the league hopes the teams have more opportunities to mount a comeback with the extra time on their hands.

Plethora of rule changes help set league apart, become popular among NFL fans

The XFL is steadily rising in popularity among the footballing community, especially NFL fans. With their season snug tightly between every other major football league’s schedule, the XFL has given fans the opportunity to watch their games without having to choose. What’s more, they are proving to be an entertaining source of football, second perhaps only to the NFL itself.

Though it doesn’t seem that the XFL wants to disturb that balance. In fact, they are keener to act as a minor league to the NFL, in the near future. XFL officials have already stated that the hope is to become a “launching pad” for those athletes vying for a spot in the NFL. Will the XFL be able to retain the increasing number of viewers? Or is it too destined to fade away, like its predecessors?

