“We Were Better Than Everyone Else”: Russell Wilson Looks Back at His First Ever Super Bowl Win

Russell Wilson’s first and only Super Bowl win in his 12-year career is a standout highlight in his ongoing journey. In just his second year, Wilson led the Seahawks to a stunning 43-8 victory over Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos. This dominant feat also tied with Super Bowl XXVII (1993) for the third-largest point differential (35) in Super Bowl history.

Reflecting on the victory during an interview with the “Not Just Football with Cam Hayward” podcast, Russ credited Bobby Wagner, Brandon Browner, and Richard Sherman for their crucial roles in leading the team.

He also went on to praise the Seahawks’ relentless work ethic, noting that the team “worked their b*tts off” and emphasized the importance of being “obsessive about the job and task:”

“I think the best thing about it [Super Bowl] was we knew, when we walked off the bus, we were going to win every game. We literally we knew every time we stepped off the bus, we were better than everybody else…And just when the game was on the line, we felt like we were going to make the plays. And sure enough, we did.”

Wilson threw for 206 yards, scored two touchdowns, and avoided any interceptions, achieving a 123.1 passer rating in the Seahawks’ 43–8 win at Metlife. In comparison, Manning completed 34 of 49 passes for 280 yards, threw 1 touchdown, and had 2 interceptions in a below-par outing.

Notably, this Super Bowl win marked the first time a winning team scored over 40 points while holding their opponents to under 10. Moreover, the Seahawks had to brace themselves for potentially harsh weather conditions in the run-up to the final.

Even the weather was in the Seahawks’ favor

Wilson admitted that the Seahawks were initially “worried” about the snow at MetLife Stadium, as they weren’t accustomed to playing in such adverse conditions. He shared how the team closely monitored the weather leading up to the big game.

“It was supposed to be snowing like crazy that night. We were worried that it was like going to snow like crazy. Obviously, Denver from being there, they’re used to snow and all that. But sure enough, it didn’t.”

Interestingly, the Super Bowl win contributed to a memorable moment in Wilson’s career as it led him to establish a longer run with the Seahawks. After a decade, Wilson joined the same opponents he helped defeat – the Denver Broncos, in 2022.

However, two seasons later, the Broncos released him, and Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in 2024.

In February, Wilson expressed his desire to win five Super Bowls before retiring. With just one title and age not on his side, Russ is eager to turn things around this season.