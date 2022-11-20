“Russell Wilson & Seahawks Are Trying To Out-Petty Each Other”: Fans React As Russell Wilson Adds Another Chapter To ‘Wristband’ Saga

Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Syndication The Tennessean

Russell Wilson has made a name for himself at the highest level. The Denver Broncos quarterback had a magnificent overall stint with the Seahawks. He even guided the Seattle-based franchise to a Super Bowl title and quickly became their go-to man.

However, ahead of the 2022 season, he demanded a trade from the Seahawks and eventually ended up joining the Denver Broncos. The Denver fans were over the moon to have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in their team.

The expectations were high, Wilson was also eager to prove his worth to his new team. However, till now, he hasn’t really been at his very best. In fact, on several instances, Wilson has been brutally trolled by fans for being unrealistically enthusiastic even after repeated defeats.

The “let’s Ride” motto quickly shifted from a team lifting jargon to meme-feeding phrase. As if this wasn’t enough, Seahawks’ coach Pete Carroll also took a dig at Wilson in one of his press conferences.

Russell Wilson was asked about Pete Carroll’s comments regarding the use of Geno Smith wearing a wristband this season: “Won a lot of games without one on the wrist” 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jzi3PDWnep — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 9, 2022

Russell Wilson decides to wear a wristband at his press meet

While praising his current quarterback Geno Smith, Pete stated that his team is tasting success on a regular basis as their QB isn’t shying away from wearing a wristband.

He took a sly dig at Wilson by adding that there was some resistance when it came to wearing wristbands from former QBs. Wilson also decided to react to Pete’s observation by claiming that he had no idea that winning and losing depended so heavily on wearing a wristband.

I can’t😂…he wore the wristband to his presser pic.twitter.com/imlyxJ4RxH — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) November 17, 2022

The wristband is front and center for Russell Wilson today pic.twitter.com/S5LEAWuCmK — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) November 16, 2022

He even added that he won a lot of games in his career without wearing one. As it turns out, Wilson’s responses aren’t over. Recently, Russell was seen wearing quite a ‘substantial’ wristband while addressing the press.

During the press meet, Wilson claimed that there is still a lot of football left to play and added that his team has played world class football in practice but it just hasn’t translated on the field.

Wilson, as always, looked optimistic about his team’s chances for the upcoming game against the Raiders. However, what grabbed the most amount of attention was his wristband.

