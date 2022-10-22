Russell Wilson Special ‘Dangerwich’ Removed From The Menu Due to Terrible Performances? Subway Issues Clarification

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As of now, it appears like nothing is going well for Russell Wilson. Not long ago, his “Dangerwich” was taken off from the Subway menu.

Russell Wilson, the former Seahawks quarterback, has had a terrible season so far. He has struggled in each of his six games after being traded by the Broncos this year in exchange for the Drew Lock.

Wilson also suffered a hamstring injury against the Chargers, and as a result, his availability for the game against the New York Jets on Sunday is in doubt.

The bad news for Wilson does not end here as the quarterback’s special sandwich, the Dangerwich, was apparently taken off from the menu by restaurant chain Subway.

Subway Issues Clarification On Russell Wilson Special Sandwich’s Removal From Menu

The “The Dangerwich” has been absent from the Subway menu since August, according to The New York Post, and it was only eliminated to make room for more recent items. This quashes the rumors of the Sandwich bring removed due to Wilson’s bad performances this season.

Subway launched their online “Vault” menu around the time of the Super Bowl in February, offering subs crafted by various NFL stars. “Dangerwich,” a sandwich made by Russell Wilson, featured pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, provolone cheese, and bacon on Italian Herbs and Cheese bread.

The disappearance of the Dangerwich was first noticed on social media by a fan who shared a screenshot of Subway’s online Vault menu, which did not include Wilson’s signature sandwich. The social media uproar over the sandwich’s removal from the menu prompted Subway to issue an official statement.

BREAKING NEWS: Russell Wilson’s “Dangerwich” has been removed from the Subway Vault after weeks of viral memes and backlash. pic.twitter.com/DPH56xXYOp — Baker Breadman  (@NFLonBread) October 20, 2022

According to a restaurant chain spokesperson, “Subway collaborates with a number of athlete partners, and The Vault is the ideal location to showcase their favourite sandwiches.”

“While The Dangerwich sub left The Vault in August to make way for some new, craveable options, don’t worry, The Dangerwich will return soon!” the statement read.

Wilson and the Broncos will return to the field on October 30 when they travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Russell Wilson will be hoping for better results than he did with his sandwich.

