Los Angeles Rams trade rumors : Is OBJ going to the Vikings?

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and teams are still pushing to sign him. However, the Vikings have emerged as the frontrunners.

The Rams had a magical run last season, winning the Super Bowl in grand fashion at their home stadium in Matthew Stafford’s first season.

LA traded for Odell Beckham Jr. midway through the year, and the results were great. OBJ became a big part of the Rams Super Bowl run, even catching a touchdown in the final game.

However, an injury in the Super Bowl put his future with the Rams in jeopardy. His fate was all but sealed when the Rams brought in Allen Robinson this year.

Till now, no team has signed OBJ. Julio Jones was in a similar situation, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked him up as soon as possible. No team has even glanced in OBJ’s direction till now. There are several rumors and teams are linking him to the Chiefs, Packers, Bills, and Vikings.

.@ShannonSharpe on rumors Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to the Chiefs: “Playing with Patrick Mahomes is very appealing. OBJ will be the #2 WR behind Kelce and he’ll add great juice to the KC offense.” pic.twitter.com/RNsRxQldVu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 20, 2022

When can Odell Beckham Jr. Play again?

Beckham’s final stats for the Rams were 27 passes for 305 yards, and five touchdowns for the regular season and an additional 19 catches for 236 yards with one touchdown.

In the NFC title game, he hauled in an incredible 9 catches for 113 yards against the 49ers. For now, no team has picked OBJ up, but as soon as they do, and as long as he passes the physical and clears waivers, he’ll be good to go.

The Vikings are emerging as a strong contender to sign OBJ. Kevin O’Connell, the head coach of the Vikings and former Rams offensive coordinator, gave OBJ a lot of credit.

“I give Odell so much credit. He’s been such a joy to be around,” he said. “I said it earlier this week that I think the greatest thing for me has been learning about the person. He’s an unbelievable person, his teammates love him and then, also, he loves football. When you’re as talented as Odell is, you love football and your teammates love being around you in our culture here, you’ve got a great chance for success because everything else will take care of itself with those type of traits.”

With that connection and the fact that Minnesota has gotten off to a torrid start at 5-1, OBJ could slide right into the offense without disrupting things majorly.

Are the Vikings a realistic landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr? The connections are there and it could make sense for both parties, but there will be plenty of competition from top contenders. https://t.co/RccS7jagxK — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 20, 2022

