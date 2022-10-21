“Confirmed! Christian McCaffrey to Rams…Oh No! to 49ers”: NFL Twitter Goes Bonkers As Adam Schefter Commits Hilarious Error While Announcing Panthers RB’s Trade

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reportedly, the Panthers have traded Chrtistian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. However, while announcing the news on Twitter, Adam Schefter made a mistake and as a result, NFL Twitter went crazy.

The trade window is closing soon, so it was expected that teams will take a few drastic steps in order to repair their roster much as they can. While the season has turned out to be a fruitful one for teams like Kansas City, Bills, Jets, Eagles and Giants, a few franchises that did well last season haven’t had the best of starts.

Among those, the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers were the top two sides that were expected to rope in a few talented stars from other units.

All eyes were on Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey as it was almost out in the open that the Carolina-based franchise will look to trade him.

Although he was one of the team’s prized possessions, recurring injuries had prevented him from giving his best for the team. Finally, the RB has found a new franchise.

Christian McCaffrey Finally Goes to San Francisco 49ers

NFL Adam Schefter recently confirmed that Christian has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers. In exchange, the Panthers will be getting a second, third and a fourth round pick in 2023 and a fifth round pick in 2024.

However, before posting this information on Twitter, Adam had posted that Christian was joining the Los Angeles Rams. He later edited the Tweet but by then, NFL fans had already started reacting to it.

While a lot of people reminded the 49ers to not get too excited as Jimmy G is still their main quarterback, many reactions were directed towards Adam’s hilarious error.

Reportedly, the Panthers wanted multiple first round picks in return but no team was willing to give up that kind of capital in exchange for McCaffrey.

Christian’s base salary will rise to around $12 million from 2023-25. Moreover, the Bills and the Rams had actually expressed interest in roping Christian into their respective units. However, the 49ers were finally able to add him to their roster.

