Ryan Fitzpatrick Pledges to Shave His Chest Like Steve Carell if This NFL Team Wins Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great start this season, and with each passing week, it’s only becoming clearer that the Patrick Mahomes-led team is playoff-bound. Maybe they’ll go all the way and clinch a three-peat as well. However, former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is hoping this is the year for the Bills—so much so that he came up with a fun incentive if they win Super Bowl LIX.

Fitzpatrick, during his NFL career, played for nine different franchises, but his tenure with the Buffalo Bills was the longest (4 years). Hence, when it comes to rooting for one team, Fitzpatrick shows his bias for the team.

Ryan took his fandom with Josh Allen’s team to the next level after claiming that he would not hesitate to shave off his beloved beard and chest hair if they won the Super Bowl this year.

“Yes, absolutely,” Ryan said when former Bills Center Eric Wood asked if he would shave his beard and wax his chest to guarantee a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl win.

“I’ve been looking for reasons to wax my chest on air just like the Steve Carell, Kelly Clarkson moment,” he continued.

Wood then stated that it would be a tough task to sell this idea to Amazon, but it would be good content for Instagram Live or X Live.

“Okay, we’ll do that,” Ryan reiterated. “If the Bills win the Super Bowl, I will wax my chest live on whatever medium you want me to do it on air. Onlyfans, anything. Whatever draws the biggest crowd.”

Recreating the iconic scene from The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a tough task in itself. It’s especially challenging given that it was painful for even Steve Carell to pull off the scene in which his entire chest was waxed.

It is a big commitment, but it was clear from Ryan’s eyes that it would all be worth it if the Bills were to bring their first Lombardi home.

Fans react to Fitzpatrick’s insane pledge

Ryan’s massive announcement in itself got fans up on their feet. They were all excited to see the former quarterback take one for the team.

“And this is why we forever love Fitzmagic,” one fan commented, while another one pointed out, “Notice he didnt agree to his beard when he said it.”

Meanwhile, former NFL running back Fred Jackson found it hilarious when Fitzpatrick agreed to perform his antics on Onlyfans, an adult-media website. “OnlyFans tho??? My guy [laughing and crying emojis],” Jackson wrote.

For anyone who knows Ryan, his beard and his chest hair are so much part of his unique identity. “It’s an important feature of who I am,” Fitzpatrick once said about his chest hair.

Show it if ya grow it Ryan Fitzpatrick on the importance of owning your chest hair: pic.twitter.com/0dMdqEmoUJ — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) September 25, 2020

It will be all fun and games if the Bills make it happen, but as of now, the Chiefs remain a dominant force in the league. They came off with close wins against the Ravens and the Bengals in the first two weeks. The Bills too are on a good start with two back-to-back wins against solid teams.

Only time will tell whether the Bills can finally overcome their biggest rival (in the Josh Allen era) in the playoffs this year.