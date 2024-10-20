“Sad Day For Michigan”: 7-Point Effort by Jack Tuttle’s Offense Shocks Fans in Illinois Game

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) reacts after turning over possession of the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images.

Jim Harbaugh left Michigan in a mess this summer. The team, dealing with the sign-stealing scandal and loss of identity on the offense, has lost three matches and are struggling through the games in the 2024 season. In contrast, they entered the top-10 and didn’t lose a game last season. They hit a new low in the week 7 against Illinois.

The Wolverines recorded only seven points on offense against the Fighting Illini, the lowest in a game since 2014. They lost 21-3 and are now 4-3 for the season, languishing 11th in the Big10 conference.

Switching the Quarterbacks has backfired for them. The 7-year CFB QB, Jack Tuttle, struggled again and finished the game with 208 yards on 20 successful completions, no TD. He threw an ugly pick, and fumbled the ball once. Most of his passing yards came during garbage time.

Another ugly loss and a dismal offensive performance gave opposition fans plenty of fuel. Many targeted Michigan on social media, calling them unworthy of the National Championship title, while others reveled in the Wolverines’ downfall:

Most pathetic defending champs* of all time — Gridiron Gage (@gridirongage) October 19, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

sad day for Michigan — Elias (@7saile_) October 19, 2024

A few, however, pointed at poor coaching as the root of the problem:

feel bad for the players, this is on the coaches — Cody (@cjmas10) October 19, 2024

Others said,

Michigan needs to hold tryouts for QBs — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) October 19, 2024

Was there any silver lining in this loss? Fortunately, there were a few who stood out for Michigan.

Key performers from the Illinois-Michigan game

The disorganized Wolverines’ offensive line, along with Tuttle, struggled, and gave up five sacks. Amidst the lackluster performance, their running back Kalel Mulling stood out. He had 87 yards on 19 carries and 1 TD, taking his season total to 589 yards and 6 TDs. Wideout Colston Loveland had 83 yards on seven receptions.

The defense stood out too, giving up just 267 yards.

There are only two teams in CFB so far who are yet to throw 1000 passing yards while turning the ball over in double-digits: one is Michigan Wolverines and the other is Kennesaw State, a team which has zero wins and is in its first year of FBS.

Tuttle is their third QB of the season. QBs Alex Orji and Davis Warren were also unable to provide the spark. With the team already out of playoff contention, it’s perhaps time to throw true freshman Jadyn Davis in there and groom him as the potential future of Michigan.