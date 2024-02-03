“Sad How Much You Discuss One Player”: Emmanuel Acho Angers Chargers Fans With Hurtful Dig at Justin Herbert

The newly appointed head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh, has started his journey with big dreams, aiming for multiple championships. However, not everyone around the NFL world is convinced that these goals are achievable. One of those skeptics is Fox Sports 1’s Emmanuel Acho. The sportscaster feels that it would be rather difficult for Jim Harbaugh to validate his claims with Justin Herbert as his starting quarterback.

Emmanuel Acho further detailed his thoughts about Justin Herbert during a conversation on the ‘SPEAK‘ podcast. He stated that Herbert has yet to achieve any noteworthy success in the NFL and he even failed to leave a mark back in college. As a matter of fact, Acho compared him to his draft-class quarterbacks, who have outperformed Herbert.

Emmanuel pointed out that Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa, have won national championships before heading to the NFL draft. Moreover, they came to the NFL with Justin Herbert and not only led their teams to playoffs multiple times but also won a few times, while Herbert has managed to reach the postseason only once, losing against the Jaguars in the WildCard Round.

Furthermore, Joe and Jalen both led their teams to the Super Bowl, a feat the Chargers achieved only once in franchise history. In other words, Herbert’s peers have surpassed him is what the SPEAK host wanted to suggest.

However, not many fans agree with Acho. The Bolts Nation even strongly voiced their frustrations about how the sportscaster is hell-bent on bringing Herbert down. Take a look:

Some fans questioned the relevance of college football titles and dropped the statistics that show only a few Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks also won college football titles.

Was Emmanuel Acho’s Criticism Of Justin Herbert Justified?

Emmanuel Acho’s evaluation of Justin Herbert might not be considered justified, as success in CFB doesn’t necessarily guarantee similar success in the NFL. Honestly, winning in both college football and getting hands on a Vince Lombardi Trophy is an extraordinary feat. Moreover, many successful NFL quarterbacks didn’t achieve NCAA championships.

On the other hand, many who come with an impressive and accomplished college football career don’t always guarantee a standout NFL career. Only two NFL quarterbacks have been able to achieve the feat Emmanuel Acho wishes Justin Herbert should have done — they are Joe Montana and Joe Namath. The two iconic players were seasoned veterans and no one after them was able to repeat the same.

Joe Montana is a legend, often highlighted in conversations amongst the greatest players of all time. He led Notre Dame to a CFP victory in 1977 before spending 13 years with the 49ers and winning 4 Super Bowls from 1979 to 1992. Whereas, Joe Namath earned the National Championship with Alabama in 1964. He went ahead to play for the New York Jets from 1966 to 1976, bagging one Super Bowl victory in 1969.

The best example of quarterbacks improving after their college tenure is Brock Purdy. Purdy was drafted as the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft and was termed “Mr. Irrelevant.” Now, he is set to start in the quarterback position for the 49ers in this year’s Super Bowl. Now why can’t Jim Harbaugh lift up Justin Herbert’s spirits to get multiple championships?

Justin Herbert was indeed quite reserved initially, but now he embraces his position. Even his teammates have suggested that he has become more vocal and assertive on the field.

The addition of Jim Harbaugh to the team is also expected to bring inspired change, fostering increased confidence and game understanding in the locker room. Herbert’s development as a leader aligns with the potential for success under Harbaugh’s guidance.