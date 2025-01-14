Sam Darnold Is “Not Worried” About His Future in Minnesota After Crushing Loss to the Rams

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Image Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the 2024 season began, the Minnesota Vikings signed Sam Darnold to a one-year contract, expecting him to be a veteran bridge to rookie JJ McCarthy. However, as the season progressed, the journeyman QB defied expectations, even getting himself into the NFL MVP debate, all while leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record.

In the eyes of many fans, Sam continuing the same form in the postseason would have been enough evidence for the Vikings to extend him. But the QB faltered, getting sacked 9 times and losing to the underdog Rams 27-9 in the Wild Card round.

This postseason performance reminded Vikings fans of the Darnold of the past—not at all reliable when needed—making them doubtful about his contract extension. Minnesota had drafted JJ McCarthy in the first round last year (10th overall), so for many, starting him next season makes sense, while letting Darnold seek a new home. Well, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the QB remains unfazed.

For Sam, all that matters is enjoying the final few days of the season with his teammates before jumping into the offseason. While Darnold didn’t hint about a contract extension discussion with the Vikings, his immediate plan was clear.

“I am just thinking about what I could have done better today and just really spending time with the guys in the locker room. That’s really all I’m focused on right now, because at the end of the day in the NFL, you only get one season with one team and with everyone together. So I’m just going to be focused on spending as much time as I can with those guys in the locker room. Then I’ll think about whatever the future holds after that,” said Darnold in a post-game presser.

It’s heartening to see the Vikings QB have a carefree approach towards what lies in the future. If one were to forget Sam’s last two games for the Vikings, it’s hard to ignore how majestic his performances have been for the purple and gold.

Be it his 4,319 yards for 35 touchdowns or leading the team to a historic 14 victories in the regular season, Darnold has more than earned a contract extension based on his merit.

As for his recent Wild Card weekend performance, yes, it was horrific. Getting 9 times sacked in a knockout game is never a good look on any QB. But is it really fair to judge a playmaker’s worth based on a single playoff game? If that were the case, would Baker Mayfield be considered any less of a QB?

The goal here isn’t to compare Sam with Baker. It’s to assess a player based on a larger body of work rather than one playoff game, where anything can happen.

Based on the Vikings QB’s composure, it seems he is confident in his value. And if the Vikings aren’t, it’s unlikely Sam will lose sleep over it, as multiple NFL teams would be eager to add him to their ranks should he hit free agency.