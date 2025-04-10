“He’s the Guy Who Let Sam Darnold’s Head Turn 180”: Redditors React to the NFL Firing 3 Officials

There’s long been a narrative in the media about the Kansas City Chiefs getting favored by questionable calls. In 2022, they secured a Super Bowl win thanks to a suspect defensive holding penalty that set up the game-winning field goal. Then last season, they reached the big game following a controversial fourth-down stop—many believe Josh Allen had picked up the first down. But the refs ruled otherwise.

NFL fans have grown tired of the perceived favoritism, which raises the question: Did the league finally decide to step in and address it?

According to reports, the league has fired three officials due to underperformance. James Carter, Robin DeLorenzo, and Robert Richeson are these officials. Carter was in his second year, DeLorenzo in her third, and Richeson in his first. Along with these names, Tre Blake was demoted from head referee to line judge.

It seems this was something many Redditors had been waiting to hear. Sam Darnold getting his helmet turned due to a facemask that wasn’t called was one of the more talked-about moments of last NFL season. Everyone watching the game could see the facemask from their couch—everyone except the refs.

The no-call came at the end of a long Thursday Night game, and it seemed like the officials just wanted to go home. And the ref who got blamed for it? None other than Tre Blake. Some netizens, therefore, felt Blake got exactly what he deserved for that blunder.

“They also demoted head ref Tre Blake. He’s the guy who let Sam Darnold’s head get turned 180°,” one wrote.

“THANK GOODNESS. He reffed the Ravens-Raiders game and was absolutely abysmal,” a user responded.

Despite the firing or demotion of these three, the refs in question will still be officiating high-profile games next season in college football. That’s a move the league has never made before. To some college fans, this may sound catastrophic. However, perhaps the change of pace will help them course-correct the issues that have plagued them up to this point.

That’s why some fans seemed to like the idea of demoting referees based on performance rather than outright firing them.

“[R]elegation hitting the refs. I think I like this idea,” someone penned, while another chimed in, “Imagine getting called out for messing up a flag and then getting demoted.”

The trio of officials can climb their way back to the NFL through the league’s new Officiating Development Program. It’s a completely new landscape for officiating. There’s no more favoritism for certain athletes. Now, it’s all about performance. Do well, and you get to stay in the league. Fall short, and it’s off to college football.

This has created a more competitive environment among NFL officials. While they are part of a union, the demotions bypassed it entirely since the refs weren’t technically fired. It’s a subtle workaround the NFL has found—one that could ultimately improve the standard of officiating.