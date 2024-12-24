LeSean McCoy Isn’t Expecting Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs to Register a Three-Peat, Michael Irvin Thinks Otherwise

As we get closer to the playoffs, the spotlight on the Chiefs and their hopes of a three-peat has gotten shinier. There are people on both sides of the camp, those who think the Chiefs can achieve this historical milestone, and those who are a little bit skeptical.

One of the skeptical ones is LeSean McCoy, who’s not convinced of the Chiefs three-peat chances after watching them play in the regular season. The apprehensive analyst explained during a conversation on ‘SPEAK‘:

“I don’t expect them to win it. I just don’t. It hasn’t been done…Its just hard man. I do believe they’ll go to the AFC championship game and I do believe that they will probably wind up seeing the Baltimore Ravens and I think Lamar finally gets revenge in Kansas City.”

That’s a lofty prediction from McCoy, considering the last time the Ravens beat Mahomes was in 2021. When you consider that it would be a home game for the Chiefs, the prediction gets loftier.

However, as McCoy suggested, the three-peat has never been done before, and its not an easy task. Especially considering the fact that Mahomes and his Chiefs just haven’t been in form this season. However, Michael Irvin still has hope that the Chiefs can pull it off.

“I got all the confidence in the world. As long as you can keep on offense Patrick Mahomes upright, and Chris Jones on defense. That’s going to be the key.”

According to Irvin, the Chiefs want it bad enough to do anything for it. As he recalled, the Chiefs, especially Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, have been going on about a three-peat ever since they won their second consecutive Super Bowl last season.

It will be a historic moment for football and the Chiefs if they’re able to pull it off. They’ve not had the best regular season showing but they have a near perfect record, and a history that suggests they come gun abalzing for the playoffs. However, as Travis Kelce once said about the three-peat, “You don’t get there by thinking about it.”