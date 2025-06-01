“Brother Is Levitating”: Jaguars Fans Are Hyped After Travis Hunter’s Practice Reps Go Viral

Travis Hunter is expected to do great things in a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform. The hype comes with the two-way star being the second-overall pick, someone the club traded up to get. And so far, Hunter has been living up to it, dazzling fans with practice highlight reels that raise real excitement about his athletic potential.

Of course, it’s always hard to predict how a player’s performance in practice will translate to an actual game. But when you watch Hunter jump as high as he does or change direction with such ease, it’s easy to see why fans are buzzing.

In one clip shared by the team on social media, Hunter leaps for a pass, soaring not just vertically, but in a way that makes it look like he’s hovering in mid-air. It’s a stunning display of athleticism that would impress anyone.

Here’s the highlight reel:

When fans got their hands on the clip, they were stunned. Some even screenshotted a moment where Hunter appeared to be jumping nearly out of the frame. One fan summed it up perfectly: “Brother is LEVITATING,” one simply commented.

“This shouldn’t be normal man,” another penned. “Anti-gravity engaged,” a user agreed.

One fan even joked that Hunter will need those hops because of Trevor Lawrence’s skill level. “Gonna need it since QB can’t hit the side of a barn,” they quipped.

It was a positive comment section filled with fans gushing over Hunter’s athleticism and potential. Others also pointed out subtle moments in the clip, like his fluid hip flips or the graceful motion with which he moves.

At the end of the clip, Hunter caught a pass from the Jags GM, James Gladstone, as he looked down on the practice field from his office deck. Hunter even returned the throw to his GM right on the money, which was also somewhat impressive given the angle from which he threw the ball.

All in all, it was a fun clip that the Jags posted. They figured we wanted to see it, and oh boy, did we. Hunter looks like a polished college prospect, and it would be surprising not to see him make an immediate impact this year. It feels like the only thing holding him back at this point is injuries.

Only time will tell, but we’re expecting big things from Hunter this season. Clips like this only add to our confidence. There’s no doubt, Hunter looks like the real deal, and the NFL better get ready.