“He Chest-Bumped Andy Reid”: Stand-Up Comedian Weighs in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Engagement

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce, managed to steal the final headlines of the preseason with his engagement to the iconic pop music star, Taylor Swift. The two of them initially announced the news via an Instagram post with the caption “Your gym teacher is marrying your math teacher.”

Advertisement

However, it’s all fun and games until you step back onto the gridiron. Kelce has been the talk of the town for all of the wrong reasons throughout the first two weeks of the 2025 regular season, as he’s largely responsible for the first 0-2 start to Patrick Mahomes’ career.

Thankfully, for both him and Chiefs fans, Zoltan Kaszas isn’t anywhere near the field of play on Sunday afternoons. The up-and-coming standup comedian recently joked that he’s struggling with being happy for others and sincerely meaning it.

“You just watch someone be happy and successful and you’re like ‘Yea!’ When does that happen? Cause I fake it all the time. I want to change that about me.”

Suffice to say, Kaszas was not one of the countless Swifties who were ecstatic about the news of Swift’s engagement. Of course, he’s still trying his best to curtail those initial thoughts, most of which are negative, but it’s clearly taking some time.

After seeing the news of their engagement pop up on his timeline, he couldn’t help but to mumble and groan to himself. “Why? Those people never did anything to me. All they did was find love with another person. They found someone to match with… And I’m like ugh.”

Nevertheless, he’s perfectly fine with Swift, who he trusts to be a “nice person.” When it comes to the Chiefs’ tight end, well, “I like his brother better,” Kaszas joked. After suggesting that the former center for Philadelphia Eagles was infinitely “more likeable,” he made sure to back that up by citing Kelce’s outburst at Super Bowl LIX.

“He bumped his coach. Remember that Super Bowl? He chest-bumped Andy Reid. Andy Reid is like 108. For all I know, Travis Kelce is the one that knocked over that old lady in Fort Wayne… To me, Travis Kelce is a little bit of a bluh… But why can’t they have happiness? Why can’t I be happy for them? It’s cause they are doing better than me.”

Thankfully for Kaszas, Kelce likely won’t be in his proximity any time soon, as Kansas City is preparing to hop on a flight and travel to New York City to take on the Giants in Week 3. Unfortunately for the Swifties, however, their musical icon won’t be in tow on account of this being an away game for the Chiefs.

For those hoping to catch a glimpse of Swift admiring her fiance at his place of work, they’ll have to keep their fingers crossed and wait until September 28, when the Baltimore Ravens will flock on over to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 4 for a rematch of the 2024 AFC Championship game.