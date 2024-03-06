San Francisco 49ers Trade Rumors: Massive Offensive Star on the Fence if Long Term Deal Cannot be Done

Following another Super Bowl loss, the San Francisco 49ers face important decisions in this off-season. It’s hard to make it to the Championship game twice in a row because the loss usually takes a toll on the morale of the team and usually the wheels fall off even with such a talented roster. The 49ers boast one of the best squads in the NFL and sustaining such excellence takes a lot of investment.

Even with an increase in the cap space by $30 million, the franchise now has $601,918 in cap space and $3,373,082 in effective cap room as per 49ers Cap.com. Brandon Aiyuk is entering the fifth year of his contract with a guaranteed $14, 124 million and will be up for contract extension in 2025, but the 49ers will be hoping to renew it before it expires and he becomes a free agent.

Traditionally, the 49ers extend contracts during a player’s last year, but failing that, Aiyuk could be a trade candidate. After the Super Bowl loss, Aiyuk expressed his willingness to stay with the team, provided it aligns with the right decision for his future and championship aspirations. San Francisco sees him as part of their plans and may look to negotiate a contract post-free agency.

The former Arizona State wideout had another productive season, amassing 1342 yards with 7 Touchdowns. While his extension seems a priority for the organization, with so many stars on their team: McCaffery, and Deebo Samuel, they might not need Aiyuk if the cost is too high.

Will Brandon Aiyuk Get a Contract Extension?

While Brandon Aiyuk still has a year left on his contract, both he and the 49ers are hopeful of negotiating a reasonable deal before he becomes a free agent in 2025. The 49ers faced challenges during Deebo and Bosa’s contract extensions, as both players were unwilling to play without a new deal, leading the team to allocate substantial funds to retain them. They are optimistic that a similar scenario won’t unfold with Aiyuk.

If a deal is to happen, it would likely transpire after March 13th when free agency begins, providing the team with a clearer understanding of their financial situation. The negotiations won’t be straightforward, given the recent surge in the receiver market following Tyreek Hill’s substantial contract with the Dolphins. Now, with Mike Evans earning $26 million annually from the Buccaneers, a new contract for Aiyuk is expected to fall within a similar range.

The 49ers wideout is currently valued at $24 million and could get a 4-year contract $96 million contract. If they couldn’t agree on a new contract, trading might not be the worst thing as they get some draft capital for him. Many teams with enough cap space would like to trade for a young, experienced receiver capable of getting 1000 yards in a season. The 49ers face crucial decisions in the coming months, and drafting a rookie receiver in the upcoming class might be a consideration as per Spotrac.