San Francisco 49ers Will Not Make the Playoffs: Super Bowl Champ Greg Jennings

The San Francisco 49ers have made the playoffs four times in the last five seasons, making the NFC Championship in all those seasons including two Super Bowl appearances. Kyle Shanahan has retained most of the roster from last season, with Brandon Aiyuk becoming the latest player to sign a new deal.

Many believe the franchise is still in its Super Bowl window. So Greg Jennings asserting that they won’t even make the playoffs is surprising. Jennings, a former Super Bowl winner with the Packers, predicted his seven playoff contenders from both the AFC and NFC, and to the surprise of many, he left the Niners out.

Greg puts the Lions, Rams, Eagles, Cowboys, Packers, Bears, and the Falcons in contention. He pointed out that the franchise is facing too many issues and their quarterback, Brock Purdy is feeling the effect of that.

He believes Purdy won’t be able to deal with all the pressure and he gives them an outside shot at making the playoffs. Jennings believes their older roster will struggle with fitness issues and that’s why he feels they won’t make it this season.

“There’s just a little too much going on right now and I think Brock Purdy is dealing with that and is not going to handle that great’, so we’ll see, they may be on the outside looking in. I also feel like they’re an older team, gonna struggle with being healthy all season long, and that’s why I had to leave them out.”

Greg Jennings has the 49ers missing the playoffs: “Everyone is so bullish on the Niners, and I thought to myself, ‘I really like the Niners. I love that they got Aiyuk done. There’s just a little too much going on right now and I think Brock Purdy is dealing with that and is not… pic.twitter.com/mwy77WGjYf — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) August 31, 2024

Jennings being a former Packers cannot be expected to be unbiased since Green Bay and the Niners have an all time rivalry due to their legacies. And the 49ers have had the upper hand lately. They have defeated the Packers five times in the playoffs in this century. Jennings’ argument lacks credibility, considering many still expect them to make a deep run into the playoffs and clinch the division ahead of the Rams.

The Niners indeed have one of the oldest rosters in the league with an average of 27.1 years. But this also means they are full of experience. They truly still have one of the most complete rosters. That’s why the fans had a hard time believing a word he said and many called him out for delivering such a wild take.

NFL World React to Jennings’ Wild Take on the 49ers

Fans expressed frustration with these outlandish takes for clicks. Others pointed out that such hot takes have become a necessity in today’s journalism world, and that Jennings would likely see increased social media engagement if the 49ers made the playoffs.

A few pointed out the NFL world’s disdain for the Niners, suggesting that this is why they are constantly doubted. See for yourself,

The 49ers still have Aiyuk, Deebo, McAffrey, Kittle, Purdy, Jennings, etc. Only Trent Williams is currently holding. Aside from that, they have upgraded their roster on both sides of the ball, shoring up their defense with the likes of DTs Jordan Elliott and Kevin Givens, DE Leonard Floyd, LBs Yetur Gross-Matos, De’Vondre Campbell, and Ezekiel Turner.

As the season approaches, these kinds of takes become commonality. Everyone wants their 15 minutes of fame and is willing to be wrong for that. These takes often lack insight and depth and therefore most of them are not credible. In the age of clicks and views, such instances are bound to take place. Our job remains to clear though the clutter.