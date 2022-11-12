“Aaron Rodgers Is The New Brett Favre When It Comes To Avoiding Accountability”: Former Super Bowl Hero Greg Jennings Calls Out Packers QB Over Hypocritical Conduct

Nov 26, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers former quarterback Brett Favre hugs Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) at half time for a NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is an absolute master of the modern game. Although he keeps getting involved in controversies he can easily avoid by stopping himself from making outrageous statements, one just can’t deny that he is among the best QBs in the business.

After all, winning back to back MVP honors is not an easy task to accomplish. Over the last couple of years, he had develop a formidable partnership with star receiver Davante Adams which helped the team a great deal.

However, when Davante left the team ahead of the current season, there were speculations that Aaron’s performances might get affected which is exactly what has happened.

In fact, even Davante has struggled to guide the Raiders to consecutive wins. These two stars are really missing each other but Aaron has made the headlines way more than Adams, simply because he has openly blamed the young receivers in the team for Green Bay’s constant struggles this years.

Greg Jennings Explains What’s Wrong With Aaron Rodgers

Several experts have actually reprimanded Rodgers for being a terrible leader and teammate. He has been advised to start acting like a senior leader by giving confidence to his young teammates instead of going on chat shows to tell the world how their presence is hurting the team’s chances to make the playoffs.

Commenting on this habit of Rodgers, former Super Bowl hero and Packers WR Greg Jennings made a few very interesting points. He claimed that when Favre used to commit mistakes, the blame was always directed at other players because he was the face of the league.

Greg Jennings shared that when Aaron Rodgers was Brett Favre’s backup, a young Rodgers told his teammates that he’ll never do what Favre does and avoid accountability. Now, he’s doing just that. (via The Carton Show)pic.twitter.com/tQa76vz5Jl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2022

Jennings stated that a young Aaron Rodgers saw that, recognized that it wasn’t the right thing to do and admitted that he would never do that with his mates. However, now we are seeing that Aaron has started doing exactly that.

Greg went on to add that this lack of accountability to his own teammates, that weird perception of oneself that I can never make a mistake and if something goes wrong it is because someone else didn’t do his job is really a massive issue with Rodgers.

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers acts and performs in the coming games.

