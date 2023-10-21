Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi Reacts To SNL’s Parody On Coach Prime After Stanford Loss

CU football head coach Deion Sanders comes out of the locker room for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

Coach ‘Prime Time’ Deion Sanders felt truly ‘disturbed’ after the Stanford loss. As critics criticized the Buffs for losing a substantial lead on Stanford in 2OT, SNL came out with a timely sketch on Coach Sanders. However, this 49th-season premiere segment was enjoyed by only some. Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders was critical of the parody.

Shelomi, in her chat with the Denver Post, revealed how the SNL missed the mark on portraying her dad. Even Deion’s Colorado star CB, Travis Hunter, found it ‘most definitely weak.’

Shelomi Sanders Defends Her Dad

The 49th season premiere of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” included a sketch featuring a parody of Deion Sanders, played by Kenan Thompson, engaging in banter with Weekend Update host Colin Jost. The humorous portrayal depicted “Coach Prime” admitting that he fell asleep after halftime, as his team was already winning. They also depicted Coach Prime’s tendency to overly congratulate himself and his team in the press.

The live audience enjoyed the sketch, but Deion Sanders’ daughter, Shelomi Sanders, had mixed feelings. While acknowledging the humor in the portrayal, she felt it missed the mark in accurately representing her father’s intentions and personality. She believed that the sketch painted him as solely focused on “the show,” which, in her view, did not reflect his true character. Per Denver Post, Shelomi said,

“It was good. But then it’s like, okay, they’re kind of getting him wrong. The way that they were saying stuff is kind of like, all he cares about is ‘the show,’ and stuff like that. That’s not him, though…”

Shelomi Sanders is not just Deion’s daughter; she was a part of the Jackson State women’s basketball team before transferring to Colorado, where she joined her father and her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, who play on the Buffaloes football team. As a redshirt freshman on the Colorado women’s basketball team, she has gained recognition for her strong work ethic and assertive nature. Even Colorado Buffs’ rising star Corner Back, Travis Hunter, stands by Shelomi, who called the skit “most definitely weak”.

Hunter Calls Out SNL’s Weakness on their Poor Sanders Skit

In the e­ighth episode of Bleache­r Report’s “12 Talks,” cornerback Travis Hunter offe­red his perspective on Kenan Thompson’s portrayal of Coach Prime (Deion Sande­rs) in the SNL skit. The skit playfully mocke­d Colorado’s defense, humorously sugge­sting that Sanders left the game­ against Stanford at halftime and was later disappointed by the final score. While many fans enjoyed the skit, some members of the Colorado football team, including Hunter, had a different opinion.

Hunter criticized the portrayal as “weak” and expressed his disapproval. Despite these varying viewpoints, the SNL skit unexpe­ctedly brought attention and rele­vance to Colorado’s football team, surprising some fans with its spotlight on the team. The loss to Stanford and the subsequent SNL parody drew media attention, but Hunter remained composed and unbothered by the incident.