Travis Hunter Calls SNL’s Deion Sanders Impression “Most Definitely Weak” For Making Fun of Their Stanford Loss

Travis Hunter wasn’t letting the media get under his skin after the Stanford loss. In episode 8 of 12 Talks via Bleacher Report, Hunter reacted to Kenan Thompson playing Coach Prime in the latest SNL skit to determine if it was an ‘overreaction or not overreaction’.

Advertisement

During the October 14 season premiere of Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson’s impersonation of Coach Prime created quite a buzz on social media. Hunter seemingly didn’t appreciate how it made fun of his coach and the program and called it “weak.”

Travis Hunter on SNL’s “Weak” Attempt at Humor

In the SNL skit, Thompson poked fun at Colorado’s defense and joked that Sanders had left during halftime of the Buffs’ dramatic double-overtime loss to Stanford, only to wake up to the final score of 46-43. Fans and viewers expressed their delight and surprise over the skit, with some hailing it as one of the best SNL moments in a decade.

Advertisement

But it seems like the Colorado team thinks otherwise, as in a recent BR 12 Talks with Travis Hunter, the CB has castigated the SNL for the same. It seems that Hunter wasn’t a big fan of the portrayal of his coach. Downplaying his emotions he said,

“…yeah not an overreaction. That was weak. That was most definitely weak.”

However, the skit’s unexpected spotlight on Colorado’s football team astonished some fans at their newfound relevance. Even though it’s not strictly positive, it showcases Sanders’ presence at the Power Five level and has captivated a wide audience. While Coach Deion Sanders expressed his disappointment after the Stanford game, Travis and unit have avoided media attention in their bye week.

Star CB Says Team is “Back on the Right Track”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders didn’t mince words following the Buffaloes’ disheartening Week 7 home loss to Stanford, where they squandered a commanding 29-0 halftime lead, ultimately falling 46-43 in double overtime. Sanders was captured in a postgame locker room speech, dubbing the performance “pathetic” and acknowledging critics’ validity. He cautioned players not to engage with negativity on social media and announced an immediate practice session on Saturday.

Advertisement

Talking about the practice session on the ’12 Talks with Travis Hunter’, Travis revealed how the team is ‘back on track’ as that’s what they ‘needed,’ saying,

“We only got a couple of hours to sleep for real, woke up time to go back to practice but that’s what we needed though had to get us back on the right track and nobody pay attention to the media anyways we let people talk when we lose or when we win it doesn’t bother us it doesn’t get to us…”

Hunter even explained how everyone took the positives out of what many called a “lost cause” game, as he achieved his first TD against Stanford. In that game, Colorado dominated the first half but allowed Stanford to score 26 unanswered points in the second half. Travis Hunter’s return from injury, contributing two touchdowns and five tackles, briefly rekindled hope for Colorado.

Now, with a 4-3 record following a 3-0 start, Colorado’s path to bowl eligibility under Sanders seems more challenging. They face three ranked opponents – No. 25 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon State, and No. 14 Utah – and matches against Arizona and Washington State. Having previously lost to No. 9 Oregon and No. 18 USC, Colorado’s 0-2 record against ranked teams presents a formidable obstacle.