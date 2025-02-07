Saquon Barkley Once Admitted in Front of Mike Tyson That He Visualizes Himself as the Greatest RB of All Time

Saquon Barkley’s journey to become the current best running back in the NFL was not an easy one. When he tore his ACL in 2020, no one knew what to expect from him. Despite the setback, Barkley maintained an unwavering belief in his abilities—something he admitted back then to one of the most dominant athletes in sports history, Mike Tyson.

Three years ago, Saquon Barkley appeared on an episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, where he revealed his belief in positive affirmations. Having picked it up from his father, Alibay Barkley, the ex-Giants RB revealed how talking to himself and believing he could be the best RB in NFL history helped him survive the lengthy 9-month-long layoff.

“I’m a big visualizer. I’m a person who believes in having conversations with yourself, that’s something my dad kind of taught me… for me, the whole goal is to be the greatest running back to ever play. And I feel like if that’s not what you’re doing it for, you’re doing it for a wrong reason, and it starts there.”

Saquon let Tyson know that it is important to constantly talk with oneself when alone or at the gym to fuel their ambition.

“You have to build that confidence in yourself, and it’s those moments when you’re talking to yourself, when you’re alone or when you’re working out, and you’re pushing yourself during that last rep, it’s that conversation with yourself that helps…”

There was little surprise when Mike Tyson agreed with Barkley’s philosophy.

Greatest athletes turn their visualizations into reality

Mike Tyson, at the age of 20, became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history. But before securing the title, Tyson had to ensure that every cell in his body and every corner of his mind was ready to be a champion.

“I had to be the heavyweight champion subliminally, subconsciously, and emotionally. Every iota in my body had to be that before I even was the Champion,” recalled the Baddest Man on the Planet.

The Eagles RB then chimed in, recalling how he had learned exactly this from studying GOATs like Jordan, Kobe, and Tyson.

“I study the greats. I look at your videos [Mike Tyson], I look at Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan’s videos and learn the mindset and mental part of the game. Especially during this injury, hopefully, God willing, that’s gonna be another thing that helps and catapults me into the direction I want to go.”

This period of reflection has undoubtedly played an important role in Barkley’s success. A Super Bowl win this weekend over the Kansas City Chiefs would be the icing on the cake for the Eagles RB.