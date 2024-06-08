Despite Christian McCaffrey’s $38 Million Extension, Running Backs Are Frustrated; Commanders RB Austin Ekeler Explains

The 2024 off-season turned out to be pivotal in terms of market-resetting contracts, especially for quarterbacks and receivers. However, one position that has yet to see a surge in annual payouts is running backs. One might have expected Christian McCaffrey‘s $38 million extension for 2 years to prompt other teams to follow suit, yet that hasn’t happened, frustrating fans and analysts alike — including, as it turns out, Commanders RB Austin Ekeler.

During his recent appearance on ‘All Facts No Brakes,’ Ekeler shed light on the pay disparity between running backs and other skill positions when considering the effort that ball carriers put on the field.

“It’s been pushed up a little bit. You know, that’s the first time in about five years it’s gone up,” Ekeler said. “Guess what? The cap’s gone up substantially since then. So, that’s where we are frustrated as running backs.”

He basically dubbed the running backs the unsung heroes of the offense. Considering how quarterbacks often have ample protection when throwing passes, Ekeler’s view is that ball carriers are bearing the brunt of the defense.

Moreover, running backs also have a higher overall level of involvement than receivers on offense. When it comes to pushing the line of scrimmage forward, RBs are the most important players on the field. However, their pay is considerably less than that of the receivers.

A prime example is the difference between the highest receiver salary right now. While Justin Jefferson is set to make a whopping $35 million a year, CMC is only going to be making $18 million a year — a hefty $17 million difference. Moreover, the biggest folly for running backs is the declining progression of salaries, despite McCaffrey inking a reasonable contract with the Niners.

Running Back Salaries After Christian McCaffrey

While McCaffrey has broken the record for running back salaries with his new contract, others haven’t been as fortunate. McCaffrey is now earning $18 million a year; however, the next in line, Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, has a decreased yearly contract of $15 million a year.

According to Front Office Sports, the third position is occupied by Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, with an annual salary of $14 million. From there, it’s a steady decline, with the 10th highest-paid RB making only $7 million. Notably, James Conner and Aaron Jones are set to earn the same amount.

In comparison, the 10th highest-paid wideout, DK Metcalf, makes a whopping $24 million per year. With such differences in the margin, the frustration running backs have is very understandable.

With an equal contribution on the field, they believe that they deserve to get paid more, and rightfully so. However, a position prone to injury isn’t prioritized by teams; therefore, it will be interesting to see if they receive a pay hike anytime soon.