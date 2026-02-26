NFL GM Refuses to Sign Tyreek Hill Even for Vet-Minimum: “We Aren’t Touching Him”

By the time the 2023 season had come to a close, it seemed as if the Miami Dolphins were finally starting to figure things out. Both Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa were putting up career numbers, and even though they weren’t able to find that elusive playoff win, the fact that they were able to win 11 games and appear in a second-consecutive postseason game suggested that they were close.

And then, seemingly overnight, it all began to fall apart. Tagovailoa’s turnovers were becoming increasingly problematic, and Hill was growing frustrated with both his quarterback and the franchise as a whole.

Now, here we are just a few years later, and neither Hill nor his head coach, Mike McDaniel, remains in Miami, with the former being expected to struggle to find a new team, according to Jason La Canfora of the Wanna Bet? podcast.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: An anonymous NFL GM says he’s not even interested in free agent WR Tyreek Hill at the veteran minimum, he told @JasonLaCanfora “We aren't touching him. No chance.

McDaniel has since been able to find work as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, but according to Canfora’s anonymous source, Hill figures to have a harder time doing so on account of both his physical and mental state.

“We aren’t touching him. No chance. We think he’s done. He isn’t a difference-maker anymore,” the source said.

The fact that he tore his knee at the age of 31 makes him a bit of a tough sell already, but when you factor in Hill’s antics on social media, which were incredibly prevalent throughout his final two seasons in Miami, it sounds like most general managers won’t be willing to tolerate those extracurricular activities just for the off chance that he’s still as fast as he used to be.

In other words, those being the ones of the anonymous GM that Canfora sourced, “The juice isn’t worth the squeeze.” That may seem crazy to say given Hill’s resume, which includes five All-Pro titles and a world championship, but as we all know, things tend to change gradually and then all of a sudden in the world of professional football.

Of course, there’s always the possibility of Hill reuniting with his former quarterback in Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and continuing to offer up a modest amount of production, but at this point in time, it seems relatively safe to say that his days of producing 1,200+ receiving yards every year are far behind us. He’ll certainly make for a splash signing for some contending teams this offseason, but fans shouldn’t be banking on him to help win the fantasy leagues in 2026.