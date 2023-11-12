Billionaire Taylor Swift Was Spotted Donning a $70 Necklace For a Night Out In NYC With Travis Kelce

Billionaire Taylor Swift was recently seen donning a $70 necklace during a night out in NYC with NFL star Travis Kelce. Their budding romance seems to be getting stronger each time the couple is seen, with Kelce making a positive impression on Swift’s parents. The two were seen having dinner in Buenos Aires at the Four Seasons Hotel with Taylor’s father, Scott.PEOPLE reported that the couple left the restaurant holding hands, and Kelce appeared to be in high spirits.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift attained her billionaire status in October 2023. Her wealth, propelled by the Eras tour and music catalog, made her the first musician to achieve this feat. The fortune comprises $500 million from royalties and touring, a $500 million music catalog, and $125 million in real estate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1723449311932064030?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In September 2023, Taylor Swift debuted at a Kansas City Chiefs game, witnessing their victory from the Kelce family’s private suite. The conversation continued after she joined Travis Kelce at a private event with teammates. She attended another game in New York the next month, where her reactions to the game stole the show.

Travis hinted at the NFL and the fans for possibly overdoing its coverage of Taylor Swift on his “Hew Heights” Podcast. Nonetheless. Breaking away from high-end brands, Taylor Swift embraced affordability, frequently donning jewelry from female-founded brand Mazin Jewels. The shift created a notable buzz on social media.

Taylor Swift’s Affordable Jewels Spark Frenzy

Taylor Swift steals the spotlight as she rocked budget-friendly Mazin Jewels, almost all under $90. Designer Lily Nizam gushed over the star’s choices, revealing how Swift rocked the crystal-embellished Chain Link Necklace ($70) during a night out with Travis Kelce in NYC. If I say it in the Taylor Swift fashion, it’s a style statement that won’t break the bank!

The designer voiced her excitement as she saw a surge in orders after Taylor Swift’s endorsement. Nizam shared selling “hundreds” of the praised style, available in silver and gold, recalling her frenzy. Per Page Six, Lily Nizam said,

“Who can be prepared for something like that? I didn’t have enough packaging or anything for that amount of orders — and they’re still coming in — but luckily, now, we have a handle on it. I haven’t slept since that happened.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CybUv5txFZn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Moreover, Taylor’s affinity for Nizam’s creations grew as she showcased multiple Mazin Jewels, from the Toggle Clasp Necklace at dinner with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley to the Open Rivet Ring and Pave Snake Ring for a night out with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes.

In a symphony of romance and success, Taylor Swift’s recent chapters feature a billionaire milestone, a blossoming romance with Travis Kelce, and a surprising shift towards affordable fashion. Her endorsement of Mazin Jewels sparked a social media frenzy, showcasing a more relatable side of the pop sensation. Swift’s ability to seamlessly blend high-profile events with unexpected choices adds another layer to her ever-evolving narrative.