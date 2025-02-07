mobile app bar

Josh Allen's MVP Win: Dan Orlovsky Gets Laughed at by Fellow Panelists After Revealing Why He Didn't Vote for Lamar Jackson

Suresh Menon
Published

Dan Orlovsky, Josh Allen

Dan Orlovsky [Left], Josh Allen [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Dan Orlovsky faced scrutiny from his fellow panelists regarding his voting choices for the NFL’s top honors. The analyst was among a panel of 50 members who voted for the All-Pro, an honor given to the best player at each position for the season, and the MVP award. Orlovsky voted for Lamar Jackson as the All-Pro quarterback but backed Josh Allen for MVP—a clear contradiction. If Jackson was the best QB, how could Allen, a playmaker himself, be the league’s most valuable player? Safe to say, Orlovsky had a hard time defending his stance.

As per the former Lions QB, his definition of the MVP is the player that brought the most value to their football team. Citing Josh Allen’s 40 TDs, 8 turnovers and a great run game with a less-than-stellar defense, Orlovsky believes that the Bills playmaker was the most valuable for his side.

He did claim that Lamar’s season was “sensational,” but he still went with Allen for the impact he had on his team. “How much you impact your team, who you do it with and who you do it against, that’s where I thought Josh Allen had the upper hand,” he explained.

As Orlovsky concluded his speech, the panelists laughed. This is when the trouble began for the former UConn star. Domonique Foxworth and Jeff Saturday couldn’t come to terms with the logic employed by Orlovsky. For Jeff, Dan’s reasoning had one major flaw — it is the NFL MVP and not the Bills MVP award. “Is this MVP of the league or the Bills?” asked Saturday while controlling his laughter.

Foxworth didn’t hold back, accusing Dan of relying on semantics instead of providing a direct response.

“You’re trying to split the baby. You don’t have the heart to say what you actually want to say… You’re trying to find a semantics trap door because you don’t want to say what you actually want to say—that Lamar Jackson had the best season this year.”

Truth be told, it’s hard to differentiate between an NFL MVP and a First-Team All-Pro QB. Both are awarded to the creme de la creme. In an ideal world, if the MVP recipient is a QB, he should also be in the All-Pro selection.

That said, Josh Allen was an equally good MVP pick for this year, even if Foxworth and Saturday may argue otherwise. Allen and Jackson are comparable on passing yards (3,700 vs 4,100) and total TDs (40 vs 45). But the Bills QB’s ability to compete with Lamar on results with a relatively weaker support system might have tipped the scales in his favor.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name.

