“Need Someone in Your Corner”: Deion Sanders Pitches to Be the Voice for Those on Verge of Losing Motivation

A father, a coach, an entrepreneur, and a preacher—Deion Sanders—fits all roles perfectly well. Despite a mediocre debut in Colorado with a 4-8 record in 2023, Sanders has maintained his high spirits. Stepping into the role of an author for the second time, Coach Prime is spewing motivation with his ‘Elevate and Dominate’ message.

In a recent event that revolved around his book published on Mar. 12, 2024, Deion Sanders discussed the 21 ways to win on and off the field. No one knows his way of navigating life and career, the way a dual-sport star like Prime does. Therefore, explaining how his book serves his role as a preacher, Sanders said,

“We don’t pull out maps anymore. We don’t ask the person next to us how they get somewhere; we navigate. We do,” followed by, “And this is a navigation system — if you listen, and hear the instructions, you will reach your destinations. And I love it, I embody it.”

Deion Sanders goes on to support his readers’ dreams, ranging from finding love to moving up the success ladder. However, he believes in the power of ’21’, a repetition that can help achievers massively. Assigning himself to the role of their supporter, Sanders lays down his thought process behind writing the book.

“You really need someone in your corner to say left, right, left, back up, back up…naah get out of there or think, think, think- you need that…although you may not think, but you really need that. I need that as well, and that’s really why I wrote this book.”

Deion Sanders published his first book, ‘Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life‘, in 1998. Drawn from his own life lessons, the page-turner aimed at helping people learn from the mistakes Sanders had made after achieving fame. Sanders has furthered the sentiment of helping people through his work after 36 years, as he tries to support people in his journey through his tested methods.

Deion Sanders Explains Why He Helps People

Deion Sanders performed extremely well in life, building his empire as a star MLB and NFL player and transitioning into a coach. His journey has been marked by excellence, which has turned him into a guiding light, especially for young athletes today. As a coach and a preacher, Prime has believed in promoting his knowledge, skills, and hacks in life to help others lead better lives. Therefore, in his appearance at the ‘Sway’s Universe‘ interview, Prime chose to decode why he thinks motivating others is integral.

“You got to talk about why that’s important you got to because first of all, how can you not open doors for others when the door has been opened for you, right?” Sanders said. “How can you not reach aside and try to help, try to influence, try to motivate, try to give love, try to cover those people who are somewhat inconsistent in life because we’ve all been that way.”

The 2023 season wasn’t very kind to Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes. Even his weapons from the coaching lounge—Tim Brewster, Nick Williams, and Sean Lewis, jumped ships. Deion, however, has his eyes set on the big prize, and surely, he will move mountains this year — at least securing a Bowl Game.