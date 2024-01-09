Seahawks’ Pro Bowler Responds to Cigar Celebration Misconception After Season Finale

Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates on the bench after his second interception of the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks’ customary cigar celebration after the win over the Arizona Cardinals in the finale didn’t sit well with some. The team’s locker room was filled with cigars and smiling faces, catching the attention of many including Seahawks’ beat writer Gregg Bell. The reason for the uproar over the celebration? The lost playoff spot. But Pro Bowler Julian Love deftly cleared any misconceptions, making it really embarrassing for the doubters.

It started with a tweet by Gregg Bell, who really didn’t like the Seahawks celebrating despite losing their spot in the playoffs. He tweeted, “Cigars—but not playoffs—in #Seahawks’ locker room after last-game rally wins at Arizona“. Yet, as the narrative unfolded, it wasn’t really just about the win.

Seahawks’ Pro-bowl safety Julian Love didn’t appreciate Bell’s comments as he took to X, to clarify what the celebration was actually about. Love, who made his first Pro Bowl selection in 2023, also welcomed his first baby boy with his wife Julia on Dec. 22, 2023. He took to social media to clarify the heartfelt reason, which was posed to be in a negative light by Gregg Bell.

“Insinuating that we’re celebrating not making playoffs is weak Gregg. These cigars were given to me to celebrate the birth of my son & I waited until the end of the season to share a moment with my guys.”

The NFL is an important part of their professional life which made Love wait till the end of the season to celebrate his big news. Moreover, their close win against the Arizona Cardinals allowed them to hit the playoff berth. However, the Chicago Bears lost against the Green Bay Packers, thus taking the chance away from the No. 8 seed. What still came as a pleasant surprise was another milestone for Julian Love which unfolded into a Pro Bowl appearance.

Personal and Professional Milestones for Seahawks’ Julian Love in 2023

Julian Love demonstrated great personal and professional milestones this year. Not only did he welcome his baby boy, but he earned himself a Pro Bowl spot this year. Although the Seahawks did not see the playoffs, Love’s interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 19 in a home game were remarkable.

However, this came as a pleasant surprise since he fiddled behind Jamal Adams, being largely referred to as the team’s third safety. His display in breaking the four-loss streak helped the team land a decent conclusion to the 2023 season.

Away from the gridiron, the Love family prepared to welcome their baby boy throughout. They revealed the news with pictures of Julia posting pictures of her baby bump via IG. The founder of Natural Baller posed in a black blazer and blue jeans ensemble to show off her bump. Other pictures of the couple embracing the baby bump and a heartwarming baby shower also filled her Instagram.

This was a crucial moment of Julia and Julian Love’s journey which began in 2022, as they exchanged vows. The two have ongoing careers with Love making strides on the football field and Julia with her entrepreneurship. In fact, Love’s transition from the NY Giants proved to be laden with milestones, with hopefully many more to come.