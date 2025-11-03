Seahawks’ Sam Darnold Draws Tom Brady Comparison for Perfect 158.3 Passer Rating Against Commanders

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Sam Darnold may have just played the best half of football in his career. The Seattle Seahawks’ signal-caller was nothing short of sensational in the first half of their Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, putting together a clinic in accuracy, decision-making, and arm strength.

Darnold went a flawless 16-for-16 passing for 282 yards and four touchdowns in the opening two quarters, leading Seattle to a commanding 31–7 halftime advantage. He wasn’t padding his stats with short throws either. The former first-round pick delivered lasers on deep sideline routes and in-rhythm crossing patterns.

Two of those touchdowns went to rookie Tory Horton, while fellow first-year Elijah Arroyo and wideout Cody White each added one of their own. By halftime, Darnold’s passer rating was a perfect 158.3, a feat so rare that Barstool Sports (and many others) immediately drew comparisons to Tom Brady’s legendary 158.3 game in 2007 against the Miami Dolphins.

While Darnold wasn’t flawless throughout, throwing one interception in the second half, his overall line still reflected dominance. He finished 21-of-24 for 330 yards, four touchdowns, and one pick, good for a final passer rating of 144.8.

For the Seahawks, now 6–2, Darnold’s breakout showing is the latest evidence that his 2024 revival was no fluke. Seattle has found stability and explosiveness under center, and as comparisons to Brady start surfacing, Darnold’s confidence and the Seahawks’ playoff hopes are only getting stronger.