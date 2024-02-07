Swifties Leave a Grooming Tip For Travis Kelce Before Super Bowl Appearance

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 05: Tight end Travis Kelce 87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is interviewed during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night presented by Gatorade featuring the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on February 5, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 05 Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night – Kansas City Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240205038

The Kansas City Chiefs fans are elated more than ever as their favorite team has made the Super Bowl- the fourth time in five years. Swifties who have tuned into the Chiefs clan recently, are excited too as Travis Kelce will be a part of the SB showdown. Kelce, who made strides in his professional and personal life might still need to go an extra mile to impress the Swifties, per their latest demands.

Travis Kelce made a touchdown in Vegas with the Chiefs clan, dressed up in a red Nike tracksuit. The pictures uploaded by the Chiefs’ official account brought intrigue to fans and followers. Hard to impress, the Swifties who have seen Taylor Swift rule the fashion game, presented their opinions on Travis Kelce’s new look.

Most of them remained convinced that Travis Kelce needed to get rid of his November beard before the big game. ‘Travis Kelce needs to trim his beard’, added a fan, calling it ‘too much now’.

Another fan had quite the outburst, wanting to see Kelce in a more groomed-up look.

A fan rode on the ‘trim-the-beard’ wave, writing, “I agree 100% the beard needs a major trim He’s gorgeous but hate the long beard”.

While this seemed like something important to the Swifties, a thrill of fans begs to differ. Some praised Travis Kelce for growing a beard before the playoff while the others thought he resembled Jason Kelce a lot more now. The Chiefs TE in a beard was also praised for having an ‘elite aura‘. However, Travis delivered another gesture to delight the Swifties with insights about the pop icon.

Travis Kelce Discusses Taylor Swift with the Media ahead of Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s relationship remained confidential until the pop icon made her first appearance at Arrowhead on Sept. 24. Since then, Taylor’s presence has been publicly addressed by many with sporadic interviews from the couple itself. This time, Travis Kelce sparked a fresh wave of interest as he happily discussed TayTay in a pre-SB press conference. Moreover, he also addressed the Swifties whose addition to the football world has delighted him.

