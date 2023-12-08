“We’ve Been on the Other Side of This”: Nick Saban Addresses Alabama Making the CFP Over FSU

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks with the media at halftime in the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State fans feel that they were unfairly robbed of the playoff berth. They’re understandably upset, as FSU has now become the only undefeated team in the Power Five to be excluded. Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban recently reacted to this and stood up for his team’s inclusion in the playoffs over FSU.

After the committee’s decision, fans were quick to bombard the College Football Playoff website with criticism. Their contact page was also shut down due to the intense pressure. However, Nick Saban stands his ground and recently voiced his thoughts on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’.

During his chat with Pat McAfee and company, Nick Saban stated that Alabama deserves the playoff spot after winning 11 straight games and clinching the SEC championship against the undefeated UGA. He also added that his team has come a long way since the beginning of the season.

While showering praise on his team, Saban also stated that he has been bombarded with calls from people who weren’t able to make the playoffs. He expressed that the committee’s decision isn’t his responsibility, and he has been in the same boat before.

“I did the best job that I could to promote what we have been able to accomplish and win 11 straight games and beat the number 1 team in Georgia,” Nick Saban said. “Look! We’ve been on the other side of this. We’ve been on the outside looking in. We’ve been the team that didn’t get in. We’ve been the fifth place team.”

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach expressed that he is familiar with the feeling of being left out of the playoffs despite clinching a Power Five spot. However, he also said that he felt bad for the teams that didn’t get in. He said, “I also have compassion and feel bad for the teams that have an argument to get in the playoffs but didn’t.”

Nick Saban Was Harassed by Trolls After Committee’s Decision

It has been a few days since the committee made its decision to exclude FSU from the playoffs. However, the heat still hasn’t cooled down. The Crimson Tide head coach was one of the first victims of their wrath, as his phone number reportedly got leaked on Saturday.

During the team’s award banquet on Sunday, Saban revealed that he has been getting non-stop calls from trolls, who didn’t hesitate before hurling every possible insult. However, Saban isn’t much bothered by it and is looking forward to the matchup against No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Even Colorado HC Deion Sanders voiced his thoughts on the current development. Despite being an FSU alumnus, he backed Alabama for making the cut. He added, “You’re not going to leave Georgia and Alabama out. It ain’t no playoff if you do that.” Moreover, he applauded FSU coach Mike Norvell for a job well done in building a celebrated program.

Next year, the playoff spots are being increased to 12. Several coaches and pundits opposed this, but it’s safe to say the fight over only four spots will be over for good.