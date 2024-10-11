Seahawks vs 49ers: Seattle’s Pass Defense Could Help Brock Purdy Match Daniel Jones’ Performance

Former Iowa State quarterback and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up at the Brock Purdy Youth Football camp at Jack Trice Stadium football practice field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa

The San Francisco 49ers have stumbled out of the gate this season, losing three of their first five games. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been particularly inefficient recently, completing just 54.8% of his passes (34/62) and throwing more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2) in his last two games.

For the 49ers (2-3) to accomplish their long-term goals, they need Purdy to return to form. Fortunately, San Francisco’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) is the perfect opportunity for him to break out of his funk.

Following three victories over subpar offenses to open the year, the Seahawks defense has been picked apart by opposing signal-callers. In Week 4, Jared Goff completed a record-number of passes without an incompletion against them.

Three days ago, Daniel Jones also excelled, amassing 257 passing yards and two touchdown throws. Jones’ efforts helped the New York Giants pull off a 29-20 upset win.

San Francisco has not beaten an NFC team in the 2024 campaign. They’ve also already lost two of their six NFC West divisional games.

If they fail to defeat the Seahawks, they may only be able to make the playoffs as a wild card team. Tonight’s contest shapes as a must-win for those reasons; they need Purdy to step up and carry them to victory.

Purdy has been stellar versus the Seahawks

Seattle’s struggling pass defense isn’t the only positive factor in the 49ers’ favor ahead of kickoff. In his career, Brock Purdy has faced the Seahawks four times (including playoffs).

San Francisco is a perfect 4-0 in those games, and have a 14-point average margin of victory in them.

Individually, Purdy has been excellent when battling Seattle. He has posted a passer rating above 100.0 in three of his four appearances (including playoffs) against them, and has tossed eight touchdown passes while surrendering only two interceptions.

The 49ers were rightfully hailed as a Super Bowl contender entering the season. So far, they’ve not lived up to that billing.

They need to prove they’re still among the NFL’s elite teams, and they need to do so tonight. Otherwise, they likely won’t be making the Super Bowl return they anticipated.