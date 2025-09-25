Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Jon Gruden Predicts 20-13 Result After Nearly Nailing Bills-Dolphins Score

This week, the spotlight shifts to the NFC West, where the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) visit the Arizona Cardinals (2-1) on Thursday at State Farm Stadium. Oddsmakers have Arizona as a slight 1.5-point underdog, although the Cardinals have already shown they can handle that role, winning the only game this season in which they weren’t favored. Seattle, meanwhile, has been favored just once and delivered a win in that spot.

The numbers suggest a tight matchup. Seattle has covered the spread in two of its first three contests and seen the total go over twice, with an average combined score of 41.8 points, slightly below Thursday’s posted line of 43.5.

Arizona’s games have been right on the number, averaging 43.5 points, although only once have they gone over the total. Both teams come in at 2-1, making this an early test of divisional positioning in what promises to be a competitive NFC West race.

Jon Gruden has already made his pick, and he isn’t swayed by the Cardinals’ resilience as underdogs. “I’m going with the Seattle Seahawks, a team I think is on the rise,” he said. “Seattle 20, Arizona 13.”

Gruden’s prediction carries extra weight after nearly nailing the Bills-Dolphins score a week ago. He called for Buffalo to win 31-20, and the Bills pulled off a 31-21 victory that was closer than the final score suggested.

Josh Allen threw three touchdowns, including a go-ahead strike in the fourth quarter, as Buffalo improved to 3-0 while Miami dropped to 0-3 thanks to a string of costly mistakes.

Now, with Seattle and Arizona both looking to gain an early divisional edge, Gruden sees the Seahawks’ upward momentum as the difference. Whether he can call another game this closely is what fans and bettors will be watching Thursday night in Glendale.