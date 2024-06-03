Brittany Mahomes Speaks Up on Caitlin Clark’s Ugly Welcome to the WNBA

Caitlin Clark’s debut in the WNBA hasn’t been as smooth as everyone anticipated. While the star point guard has been showcasing remarkable performance in her rookie season, she has faced physical challenges, double teams, and even unnecessary shoves, which sparked intense criticism. Several well-known figures have since come forward, extending their support to Caitlin, including KC Current owner Brittany Mahomes.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, is no stranger to women’s sports as a former professional soccer player herself. It’s only natural for her to want to see a young star like Caitlin Clark leave an indelible mark on the scene. Thus, seeing Indiana’s #22 being roughed up by her opponents in every game for no reason is quite disheartening.

To extend her support for the basketball star, Brittany took to her Instagram stories, letting Caitlin know that she has nothing to fear and should continue playing the way she has been, especially considering the stats she has been racking up under intense pressure.

“[Caitlin Clark] keep doing your thing!! You’re a baller and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!!,” Brittany wrote.

Brittany has extended her support for Caitlin after the WNBA rookie made headlines for an unnecessary shoulder blow from Chennedy Carter. Despite the hardships that the youngster has faced from the league’s veterans so far, Caitlin has been incredibly delightful on the court in her first 10 matches.

She has shattered all records by becoming the only player in WNBA history to rake up 150 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists in her first 10 games. Achieving this feat despite a tumultuous start is truly awe-inspiring. Caitlin has also become the poster girl of the league; therefore, the unprovoked aggression from her senior peers has baffled many.

Regardless, Clark should be happy that she is getting support from the likes of Brittany Mahomes, a biggie in women’s sports who knows what the rookie brings to the table.

Caitlin Clark Should Not Let the Hostility Affect Her

As a former soccer player and owner of a second-division NWSL team, Brittany Mahomes knows the worth of a superstar like Caitlin Clark. While the records broken by Indiana’s #22 in her first 10 matches are a testament to her on-field prowess, Caitlin is also attributed by many as the major reason for the growing viewership of the WNBA.

On one hand, things must be baffling for Caitlin because she is getting hostility from her peers, despite getting them more attention and exposure than ever before. Meanwhile, Clark is getting raucous support from bigwigs of the sporting world like Brittany Mahomes. In such situations, all Caitlin has to remember is the age-old saying that jealousy has no cure.

The Indiana Fever rookie should aim to find solace in the fact that the likes of Paige Spiranac, Brittany Mahomes, and Martina Navratilova, among others, have vocally come to her support. Sooner than later, the league will also become more cognizant of the unnecessary provocation against the rookie. The $1,000 fine that Angel Reese got slapped with is a step in the right direction.