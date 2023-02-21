“Cutest Lil Rippers”: Tom Brady & Kids Are Skating & Woohooing in the Snow as Gisele Bundchen Enjoys Her Time Off in Brazil

Tom Brady has been spending quality time with his kids lately. After announcing his retirement from the sport a little while ago, the GOAT quarterback has been very busy on social media.

While generally Tom was a bit too invested in football even during the offseason, now when he has all the time in the world for his family, the champion is making it all count. Recently, Brady adopted a couple of Siamese cats as well on his daughter Vivian’s request.

Post that, Tom was seen cooking ‘Brady-Special’ waffles for his little princess and her friend and now, he is making a few more unforgettable memories with his children in the snow.

Tom Brady and kids are partying in the snow

Tom recently took to Instagram to share a video of his daughter Vivian enjoying her ice-skating session. He captioned the video, “and the adorable sounds she makes, ‘woohoo’. The cutest little rippers.”

That’s not all, Tom also shared a video of his eldest son Jack who was seen flying over the snow while skating at some serious pace. Tom captioned the video, “flying Jack,” and also threw a couple of rocket emojis in to showcase just how quick his son was going.

This is indeed fantastic to see as many people have pointed out in the past that Tom hasn’t really spent a lot of time with his kids. Moreover, all sorts of rubbish speculations about Tom’s sour relationship with his kids had started spreading like wildfire when Tom un-retired and then got divorced last year. Thankfully, after a tough year, the Brady family is having a gala time.

Gisele Bündchen paints the town red in Rio de Janeiro

Talking about Brady family, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who divorced Tom last year, was recently seen partying and having some deserved time off in Brazil.

Actually, Gisele had got an invitation to attend the famous Carnival parade at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro. Gisele had even taken to social media to inform that she was finding it hard to contain her excitement after getting the invitation.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN SAMBANDO, MEUS AMORES pic.twitter.com/pyhAIqYV2w — felipe (@nastygisele) February 20, 2023

📹 leoscustodio via Instagram Reels pic.twitter.com/nXLmlBb7QU — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) February 20, 2023

Moreover, Bundchen has been sharing visuals of dancing, hooting and enjoying with her friends amidst all the colors and celebrations in her home country. To be fair, Gisele has generally been the one focusing more on the kids, so now when Tom has the time to devote to his children, she thoroughly deserves to have a gala time with her friends.

