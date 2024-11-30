Sean Keeler Refuses Deion Sanders’ Proposal to Ask Him Questions After a 9–3 Run

Deion Sanders has always had an… interesting relationship with the media, even stretching back to when he was a player. That has continued during his third act as a college football head coach. This has been especially true of the last two years, since he took control of the Colorado Buffaloes program.

Sanders has had specific issues with a columnist for the Denver Post, Sean Keeler, while in Boulder. At one point, the school simply banned Keeler from asking Coach Prime questions. On Friday, however, after completing an impressive 9-3 regular season in his second campaign at the helm, Sanders was looking to let bygones be bygones. He offered Keeler the mic during the post-game press conference. The reporter refused.

“Oh, my man… You, no, your man behind you, give him [Keeler] the mic. Let’s go… [Reporter declines to ask question] God bless you, god bless you… it’s Thanksgiving man. Going into the new year, let’s start something new. You had your shot now, right? I did it. God bless you.”

Sean Keeler was asked by Coach Prime if he had anything to say 🤣🤣🤣 #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/qDrSwPVL4a — NoChillWill (@CUBUFFS334) November 30, 2024

Keeler had been officially banned by Colorado University from asking Deion Sanders any questions at football-related events in late August. The ban came after what the program viewed as “sustained, personal attacks” directed at Sanders specifically.

Things came to a head between the coach and the reporter a couple of weeks before the ban. Sanders seemed frustrated, but also taken aback during the conversation. He accused Keeler of always being on the attack, while also asking how he got “like this” and whether he could use his help because the way he was acting was “not normal”.

Keeler had referred to Sanders and the program in various derogatory terms. Some of these included: Deposition Deion, the Bruce Lee of B.S., False Prophet, Planet Prime, and Deion Kool-Aid. While some of those are undeniably clever, one doesn’t have to strain to figure out why the school handed down the ban. After all, this is still a squad of university students Deion is leading, not a team of professionals.

The exchange on Friday was seemingly light-hearted, as most of the media representatives present were heard laughing a few times.

Fans also thought Sanders and the school were in the right for how they handled the whole ordeal. One even pointed out that this is the second time Coach Prime has relented and given the mic to Keeler since the ban, only for the reporter to refuse.

@SeanKeeler got humbled. Talking the smack calling Coach Prime as "false prophet" and all his writing on Coach Prime. Now Coach Prime took the bullets out Keeler's gun and doesn't know what to do. Prime took a 1-11 team to a 9-3 record and conference title contender — Erik Morse (@erockkid) November 30, 2024

This is the second time Prime gave Keeler a shot to speak his mind right to his face and didn't take it. Guess he wants to hide behind a keyboard and take shots at him. Which is why Keeler got humbled. Making his money by talking that smack on the keyboard and then quiet — Erik Morse (@erockkid) November 30, 2024

The 30 for 30 on this is going to feed FAMILIES — The King Of Nothing (@ObaTheGreat1) November 30, 2024

This is the kind of petty I can get behind. Well done Coach — Brad Pitt (@BradPit32335260) November 30, 2024

Deion Sanders, his sons Shedeur and Shilo, Heisman favorite Travis Hunter, and the rest of the Buffs will all be glued to their TV sets on Saturday. They’ll be hoping the right things break their way in games involving Arizona State, BYU, and Iowa State.

If they do, the Colorado Buffaloes could have a spot in the Big 12 Championship and/or a spot in the newly formatted 12-team College Football Playoff after doing all they could with a 52-0 win in their final regular season game on Black Friday.