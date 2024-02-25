Sean McVay Adds Former Eagles DC Sean Desai to LA Rams Defensive Staff as Raheem Morris Moves On to Atlanta

Amidst the latest hirings in the coaching arena is former Eagles defensive coordinator, Sean Desai. The first NFL coach who comes from an Indian descent, Desai will be moving to the warmer pastures in LA, working with Sean McVay. As Jermey Fowler from ESPN reported, the Rams will be adding him in the role of senior defensive staff member. As they build the defensive unit in Raheem Morris’ absence, it could be a great addition for the competitive franchise.

The last Super Bowl winning team not named Kansas City Chiefs were the LA Rams and they have shown that they don’t seem to have an “off” season. Every year, even though they go heavy during free agency, they find a way to act in compliance with the salary cap and still keep on adding great talent. And keeping them. And the same can be said for their coaching staff. As Raheem Morris moved into a head coaching position for the Falcons, an obvious void was left behind.

So through the hiring of Sean Desai into a “senior defensive role” and promoting Chris Shula into the defensive coordinator role, the Rams aim to continue performing at a high level and competing for the Lombardi trophy.

It should be noted that Sean Desai has not had a smooth journey in the NFL. His one year in Philadelphia was full of criticism and doubts. And it all ended with a lot of questions and him being let go in January. The Philadelphia Eagles have also imploded elsewhere as the team barely scraped to the playoffs before making a forgettable exit.

NFL World Responds to LA Rams Hiring Sean Desai

Due to the exit from Philadelphia, questions around Desai’s hiring have been quickly raised. The internet never forgets or forgives and thus even the new member of the Rams’ defensive coaching staff got all kinds of comments.

Although there were some fans that wanted to defend Desai’s stance and spotlight the other plethora of issues Eagles had going on except coach Desai.

Most of the internet seems to think it is a huge mistake. But what they might be missing is that he is only part of the defensive team and doesn’t have to play call possibly. Thus the issues of Philadelphia might not carry forward in LA. And the warmer pastures might offer hotter results. Especially with Chris Shula looking to make an impactful debut in his first year as defensive coordinator and with Aaron Donald being your biggest star, there are things to be learned and grown. And it is slowly looking like an absence is filling after coach Raheem Morris left to lead the Atlanta Falcons.