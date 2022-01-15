“Seems to me Tom Brady is only being a good sport when he wins”: Shannon Sharpe rips apart Bucs QB’s justification for snubbing Nick Foles on a handshake after Super Bowl 52 loss

Tom Brady often lets his competitive side get the best of him during games. Just ask Nick Foles who’s been snubbed by Brady multiple times.

The former Patriots and now Buccaneers quarterback loves winning so much that when things don’t go his way, he can often get in a dark mood.

While there are countless examples of Brady getting mad and letting his emotions run loose, the most recent one was definitely his game against the New Orleans Saints. Being shut out against the division rivals and playing some of his worst football of the season, Brady let all his frustrations out on a poor Microsoft tablet.

Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT 😳 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/PyvdFi30NO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

As Brady prepares for his playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, reporters wanted to know if Philly still had any ill will against the quarterback for not shaking Foles’ hand after Super Bowl 52. Brady’s response indicated that everything has been sorted out but Shannon Sharpe believes otherwise.

Shannon Sharpe believes Tom Brady is ‘full of bulljive’

Brady responded calmly to reporters, saying that everything was civil between him and Nick Foles and even saying that he had shaken Foles’ hands multiple times. Brady was asked if he felt like he was aware that Philly fans had anything against him.

“No, I’m not,” Brady responded. “I’ve shaken Nick’s hands plenty of times, though. I have a lot of respect for Nick, and I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that, because sometimes I get a little pissed out there, but for the most part I try to be a good sport.”

Since #Eagles fans are obsessed with Tom Brady not shaking Nick Foles’ hand after SB52, I finally asked him about it because the #Buccaneers host Philly on Sunday. “I have a lot of respect for Nick. I try to be a good sport as best I can…” Brady’s full response 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ozB5A8kFeE — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2022

If you ask Shannon Sharpe about this explanation, however, he won’t believe a single word of it. Sharpe was asked if he bought Brady’s explanation and it was very evident he didn’t.

“No, I think Brady’s full of ‘bulljive’,” he said. “It’s like he’s trying to be a good sport,” he said. “But it seems to me he’s only being a good sport when he wins. I don’t judge a man in his character in a time of convenience when things are going great.”

“You judge a man when things are less than ideal. So in other words, Tom Brady would like for you to believe that he’s the only one that cares about wins and losses that the other guys win. Tom Brady has been on the other side. He’s winning. He’s quick to run to the middle of field like those guys are not hurting, like those guys didn’t invest time and energy into that ball game.”

Regardless of whether you buy Brady’s explanation or not, we won’t have to see if he’ll shake Foles’ hands this time around. Jalen Hurts is the Eagles quarterback, and he leads a dominant Eagles ground game that ranks first in the league. Meanwhile, Brady is coming in as the league’s leading passer and will look to counter Philly’s ground game with his aerial assault.

