Seth Rollins Names Myles Garrett, DK Metcalf in His List of NFL Players Who Would Dominate in WWE

Seth Rollins has been known as a WWE wrestling superstar for many years now. But he’s been a massive NFL fan for even longer, and these days, he’s mixing business with pleasure whenever he can.

Rollins was very involved during Super Bowl week. He has also been a regular contributor on the NFL Network’s flagship show, Good Morning Football, over the last few months. At the same time, he has maintained his role as one of the most visible stars in the world of wrestling today.

Most recently, the WWE star appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay, where the pair discussed some fun NFL topics. With both WWE and the National Football League (NFL) requiring massive strength and physicality, it only makes sense that they talked about which NFL players could not just participate in professional wrestling, but “dominate” it. Rollins already had a few ideas.

“Myles Garrett’s one of my favorites,” Rollins said as he began his list. “David Njoku, again, just these house dudes, man. I’m trying to think if there’s anybody else off the top of my head that’s really good. I like DK Metcalf. DK is a freak athlete. But he’s just got that build, he’s got the look to ’em too.”

Rollins went on to reveal that WWE will often mine the ranks of college athletes to recruit for the promotion, given the link between wrestling and the physicality of other sports.

“That’s a lot of the reason the WWE likes to recruit college athletes,” Rollins said as the pair began briefly discussing the fact that the WWE has a little-known NIL program for recruiting college athletes who don’t make it in their chosen sport.

Sharpe then asked Rollins about San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who’s already been a part of his fair share of massive WWE events and moments.

“He loves it, you know, I think when he’s retired he’s gonna come do at least one match,” Rollins predicted. “Dude, once the 49ers are like, oh yeah, he’s done with his playing career, and he’s waiting for that Hall of Fame? No doubt about it, he’s gonna come do one.”

While it wasn’t a full, official match, Kittle jumped in and clotheslined The Miz while backing up fellow NFL alum Pat McAfee during a ringside scuffle. The 49ers tight end already seems to have that wild, tough-guy energy that fits right in with WWE.