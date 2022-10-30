Ryan Tannehill Injury Report: Will Malik Willis Start In His Place?

Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out vs. the Texans, putting Malik Willis in line to start for the Titans on Sunday. Syndication The Tennessean

Ryan Tannehill, the quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, is limited by an ankle injury he sustained in Week 7’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tannehill is officially ruled out for the game against the Houston Texans on Sunday due to an illness and an ankle injury, the team announced on Saturday, according to head coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans quarterback did not practice on Friday after participating in a limited practice on Thursday.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill remains ill and missed today’s walkthrough, putting rookie Malik Willis in line for his first NFL start Sunday against the #Texans, per sources. Tannehill also is dealing with an ankle sprain. Willis got all the starter reps in practice this week. pic.twitter.com/nWImm6bnEh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2022

Tannehill had started 49 consecutive games for the Titans after taking over for Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback in Week 7 of the 2019 season. His injury may allow another rookie to hold the pin and start against the Huston Texans.

Malik Willis May Start

Malik Willis, a rookie, is set to make his first NFL start Titans against the Texans on Sunday. Willis is almost entirely responsible for the starting offence this week while Tannehill recovers from an ankle injury.

The #Titans have downgraded QB Ryan Tannehill to out and he won’t travel. Malik Willis will start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2022

The Titans selected Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis got his first taste of the NFL in Week 2 when he was inserted under centre during the Bills’ thrashing. Willis completed one of four passes for six yards and ran four times for 16 yards in that game. However, judging Willis’ performance was difficult because Tennessee was smashed in every aspect of the game.

Willis graduated from Liberty University and became the program’s ninth player to be drafted by the NFL. Throughout his college career over four seasons, he accumulated 5,176 passing yards (48 touchdowns) with 18 interceptions and 2,131 rushing yards (29 touchdowns).

Willis will make his debut sooner than expected despite being considered as a potential future starter to replace Tannehill. Being a dynamic runner, he should throw the Texans’ pregame strategy a little bit of a curveball. Derrick Henry of the Titans will probably carry a heavy load if it wasn’t already part of the game plan.

