Aaron Rodgers Gets a Brutal Reality Check From NFL Insider on His Retirement: “He Cannot Move”

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the spinning the magic the Jets thought he would. After taking a beating from Russell Wilson, 40-year-old Rodgers’ effectiveness as the Jets starting QB is now fully in question. Now, NFL insider Tom Pelissero is asking if it is “just over for Aaron Rodgers?”

With Rodgers at center, the Jets are now 2-5 in the season. They’ve thrown everything at the wall: they fired Robert Saleh, they brought in Davante Adams, but nothing is working.

The arrival of Adams did not significantly affect Aaron Rodgers and the Jets during his debut game. Adams recorded three receptions for 30 yards on nine targets. Meanwhile, Rodgers struggled, throwing two interceptions that the Steelers converted into touchdowns. Overall, Rodgers completed 24 of 39 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown.

Highlighting Rodgers’ limitations this season, Pelissero noted on NFL network’s ‘The Insiders’

“Aaron Rodgers looks bad…He looked good at times, you know, in terms of at least how he’s throwing the football. But he cannot move. He’s not getting in and out of the pocket; when rushers get on him, he can’t get himself out of trouble. He’s missing throws.”

Pelissero further noted that the Jets unit looks completely different than it looked last season. The Jets have good players on their roster now, Rodgers is adequately protected, and even the play-calling has not been an issue. Yet, Rodgers is not able to get it done.

However, it’s true that Rodgers is not the only problem in New York. But he’s not proving to be much of a solution either. While his shoulder has helped him out of a few messes this season, he has been hesitant to throw the ball down the field.

As Pelissero pointed out, he isn’t moving much either. That can either be blamed on his Achilles issue from last season or his growing age. Or both.

In seven games, he has thrown nearly as many interceptions (7) as touchdowns (10) and has yet to exceed 300 passing yards in a single game. When do we stop waiting for him to be like the 20-year veteran he is supposed to be and come to terms with the fact that “it is just over for Aaron Rodgers.”