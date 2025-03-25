John Middlekauff Envisions Deion Sanders Earning a $14M Deal from Florida State or LSU in the Next Couple of Years

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

After Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter punched their respective tickets to the 2025 NFL Draft, many began to speculate as to what was next for their now former head coach, Deion Sanders. A whirlwind of rumors foretold of an NFL head coaching position, but Coach Prime promptly brushed those to the side.

Advertisement

Having now added the likes of Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp to his coaching staff, the NFL Hall of Famer remains committed to his Colorado Buffaloes. However, one analyst is expecting that to change much sooner rather than later.

On the latest installment of the aptly titled 3 and Out with John Middlekauff podcast, the former NFL scout suggested that the controversial play caller will “…be in the SEC within a couple of years.” In commending Sanders for giving back to the game that made him a household name, Middlekauff envisions a massive payday for Sanders in the near future, suggesting that,

“He could get a job at Florida or Florida State or LSU… That pays him $14 million a year, and he can pay all of his buddies on his staff huge cash. I envision him as a college coach for a while.”

Surmising that, should he be able to win games without the likes of his sons and Travis Hunter being a part of the roster, the former scout sees no reason as to why bigger programs wouldn’t come calling for Sanders. When asked as to whether or not those familial ties could potentially impact the draft stock of Shedeur, Middlekauff labeled the notion of Sanders’ influencing his son’s draft status as being “overrated.”

“People are going to draft him because they think he can play… Unless he pulls an Archie Manning, but I don’t think him being around has much, if any impact.”

Considering that the 2024 Golden Arm winner was able to set an all-time FBS career record for completion percentage, it’s likely that teams would have been interested in him regardless of what his last name may be. Nevertheless, fans will continue to speculate right up until the moment Sanders hears his name called on draft night.

As far as the NFL head coaching rumors are concerned, Middlekauff simply recalled Sanders’ previous statements, asserting “Deion has no desire to coach in the NFL.”

Deion Sanders addresses possible contract extension with Colorado

Having transformed the Colorado program from an afterthought into a nationwide spectacle, Sanders now believes that he is in line for a massive pay increase. When asked about his ongoing negotiations with the university, the former Atlanta Falcon made it abundantly clear that Colorado will have to pay up should they hope to retain his services.

“These people better go and get my money and stop playing. Bye bye.”

Now in year three of his initial five-year deal, the prestigious playcaller is on the hunt for a lucrative extension. Considering that Sanders gave the program a nine-win season, its first since 2016 and its second since 2002, he clearly believes that he’s more than earned an increase in compensation.

Whether or not Colorado agrees with him remains to be seen, but his results are undeniable. Given that Buffalo’s head coaching position has been a revolving door for the better part of the last two decades, perhaps the program would be wise to pay up.