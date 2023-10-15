7 Years Before Signing $6,000,000 Patriots Deal, Ezekiel Elliott Had Generously Gifted His Offensive Line Special John Deere ATVs

Ezekiel Elliott’s recent $6,000,000 deal(per NFL.com) with New England signifies a significant career move. As it turns out, seven years ago, when Zeke was at the peak of his powers, he displayed his gratitude toward the offensive line with the Cowboys. Their exceptional blocking created opportunities often likened to tractor-size holes. While he didn’t get them tractors, his appreciation was evident.

Now signed with the New England Patriots, Ezekiel Elliott once celebrated big during Christmas in 2016. He generously gifted his entire offensive line with special John Deere ATVs. In his rookie season, Elliott’s talent shone with remarkable stats of 1,551 yards and 13 touchdowns showcased his talent. Credit also goes to the Cowboys’ extraordinary blocking for his and rookie quarterback Dak Prescott’s successful season.

Cowboys’ O-Line Got the Ultimate Christmas Gift from Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott showed his gratitude to the stellar offensive line while playing for Cowboys in 2016. He needed 258 yards to break a rookie record and as a token of appreciation, he gifted them camouflage John Deere ATVs, each valued at $25,000. The news was reported by Dallas Morning News.

Ezekiel Elliott embraces the Holiday Spirit, a heartwarming tradition among highly paid skilled position players who share their success with those pivotal to their achievements. The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line, often regarded as the NFL’s best, stands as a testament to their excellence.

This excellence translated into remarkable results, with Elliot and his rookie companion, quarterback Dak Prescott, both vying for MVP honors and securing the NFC’s top record. While it’s not uncommon for $200 million quarterbacks to gift their offensive linemen expensive watches, Elliott’s gesture transcended the norm.

It symbolized the utmost respect for the unsung heroes in the trenches, recognizing their vital role in the Cowboys’ stellar performance, making it a story that truly warms the heart during the holiday season.

Elliott’s move to the Patriots, Analyzing the 1-year deal

Ezekiel Elliott tweeted, “One Five, all the way live! @Patriots,” signaling his shift to jersey No. 15 from his previous No. 21 with the Cowboys. The one-year deal with the Patriots, addressing a roster gap, comprises a $3 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus. He was offered potential incentives that would reach $6 million.

After seven years in Dallas, Ezekiel emerged as a valuable complement to the Patriots’ top running back, Rhamondre Stevenson. Bill Belichick’s history of sharing early-down duties led to discussions with Cowboys executive Stephen Jones before the visit on July 29. This marked Elliott’s first team visit post-release. During his meet with various Patriots, including QB Mac Jones, maintained an open dialogue with the team.

Following his release by the Cowboys in a salary cap maneuver on March 15, Ezekiel Elliott’s 2022 season recorded a career-low 876 rushing yards. Despite this, he remained a reliable short-yardage and pass-blocking option, with 12 touchdowns to his name.