“Shame on You NCAA”: Emmanuel Acho Weighs In on Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava Demanding $4 Million in NIL Money

NIL deals have given players leverage over college programs, so 20-year-old Nico Iamaleava decided to make it count. He reportedly began holding out from Tennessee Volunteers practices, demanding a hefty sum.

This has forced the Volunteers’ hands, and they’ve decided to move forward without Nico and explore alternative options. Emmanuel Acho weighed in on the controversy and its aftermath, sharing three pointers that could help prevent another issue like this in the future.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a player refuse to play over a money dispute in college since NIL became a thing. UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka left the program midseason because he claimed he didn’t receive the $100k that he was promised. Now, it is Iamaleava, who reportedly demanded $4 million after a 10-3 2024 season. Acho reacted to the news on his X account, saying that Iamaleava brought this upon himself.

“Your coach kicked you off the team because you wanted to hold out. You want to act like a pro, he’s going to treat you like a pro. Cautionary tale, remember DJ Uiagalelei?” Acho said.

The analyst added context, mentioning how Uiagalelei was a five-star recruit out of high school and had multiple teams drooling over his services when he entered the transfer portal. But, DJ burned out quickly. He transferred to Oregon State and did alright, but then transferred to Florida State, where he had a disastrous season. Now, he’s projected to go undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

What about Acho’s three-pointers? As his first point, the Fox Sports analyst remarked, “Number one, shame on you, NCAA. You got us here. Because of your incompetence and persistence to take advantage of the college athlete, now the college athletes have to overcorrect.”

This is 100% correct. The NCAA seemingly baked NIL into its system without fully considering the potential issues that could follow. Moreover, their reluctance to part with a bigger share of the massive revenue they generate has only made matters worse.

“Second thing, college athletes, be mindful,” Acho continued. “Do not give up what you want most for what you want now. What do I mean? Often, what you want most is to play in the NFL. What you want now is to make money. I get it, do both if you can. But be mindful… College athletes still have a lot to prove.”

Another great point that Acho makes, and it’s something that Iamaleava should remember next time before he holds out. The goal is to get to the NFL. But now, his future is up in the air and unknown.

“Lastly… Don’t fight over peanuts… College athletes should be fighting over the TV revenue,” Acho added.

This might be a bit of wishful thinking, but it’s an interesting idea. Acho believes that every team should have a GM responsible for allocating a certain percentage of money to the players from the TV revenue. Since that revenue reaches into the billions, he argues it should be shared with the athletes.

The completely fractured and decaying state of college football, and the Nico Iamaleava situation. A nuanced take: pic.twitter.com/TOyZe9LqOK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 12, 2025

All in all, it was a good rant that Acho went on. He ended it by saying he doesn’t like where college football has gotten nowadays, and deemed it unrecognizable. And he’s somewhat right.

It feels like we’re in the Wild Wild West of college sports with NIL right now. There aren’t a ton of rules and regulations set up around it, and it’s led to complete chaos. Players are transferring too often, while schools and the NCAA continue to hoard too much of the revenue. We’re also starting to see it affect the excitement of college sports more.

The first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff was deemed a bust by many. There were hardly any upsets, and the teams with the highest NIL payrolls all made it through to the finals. The NCAA March Madness tournament also took a hit, with just two major upsets in the first round, and the Final Four featuring all number one seeds for the first time since 2007.

Look, it’s fun to watch some of the best players compete against each other. But this doesn’t feel like the spirit of college sports. Like Acho argues, something needs to change.